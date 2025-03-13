Ukrainian drones hit a secret Russian drone assembly plant in the Kaluga Region, southwest of Moscow, an intelligence source told Kyiv Post. The source said the attack took place on the evening of March 12 in the village of Obukhovo.

According to Ukraine’s Military Intelligence (HUR), Russia was assembling drones inside the facilities of the Kaluga Aerated Concrete Plant. 

At around 9 p.m., local residents reported powerful explosions and a fire at the site on social media. Some even shared videos of the blaze online.

“Dear Kaluzhans, stay calm. Yes, we hear the sounds too – everything is under control, our guys are working. As soon as official information is available, we will be the first to share it. Please do not help the fascist freaks by posting locations in the chat,” one of the local Telegram channels reported at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Russian media claimed that “UAV debris fell in the area,” causing a fire at an “industrial facility.”

As a result of the attack, Kaluga Airport suspended all flights from 9 p.m. on March 12 to 6 a.m. on March 13 under the “Carpet” security protocol.

On the morning of March 13, Kaluga Region Governor Vladislav Shapsha confirmed the drone strike, stating that an industrial site, as well as communications and energy infrastructure, had been hit.

