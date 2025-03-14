The two countries have agreed to deepen their defense cooperation, including in armaments, exchange of intelligence and production of ammunition, the ministry said in a statement. 

As part of the deal, Finland will provide a military aid package to Ukraine worth around €200 million, including artillery ammunition to help in the war with Russia.  

The total value of Finnish material support provided to the Ukrainian Armed Forces has reached €3.3 billion.  

Finland has been helping Ukraine in its defensive war (with Russia) for more than three years and we are one of the largest supporting countries in relation to the size of the economy,” said Antti Häkkänen, the Finnish Minister of Defence. 

“We are on the same edge of Europe as Ukraine and share the same view of the threat from Russia, also in light of our historical experience,” said Häkkänen, who hosted a meeting of the heads of defence ministries of the Nordic countries in Helsinki on Thursday as part of the Nordic Defense Cooperation (NORDEFCO). 

In April 2024, Finland and Ukraine signed an agreement on security cooperation and long-term support in Kyiv. The agreement, envisaged for a 10-year period, focuses on Helsinki’s political assistance in Ukraine’s pursuit of membership in the European Union and NATO, as well as the development of Ukraine’s defense sector, its security and support for reforms to rebuild the country. 

Ukraine Receives 1st Canadian Tranche of Loan Backed by Russian Assets
Other Topics of Interest

Ukraine Receives 1st Canadian Tranche of Loan Backed by Russian Assets

ERA loan is a first historic step to make Russia pay for its invasion of Ukraine. US has already transferred its first tranche in 2024.
