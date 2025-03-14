Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler told Russian President Vladimir Putin that the kingdom supports “all initiatives” to end the Ukraine war, a statement said on Friday, after US-Ukraine talks in Jeddah proposed a 30-day ceasefire.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s “commitment to facilitating dialogue and supporting all initiatives aimed at achieving a political resolution” in a phone call with Putin, a foreign ministry statement said.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

On Thursday Putin said he had “serious questions” about the ceasefire plan, which was announced after talks in the western Saudi city on Tuesday.

Washington also agreed to resume military intelligence and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, which it shut off after President Volodymyr Zelensky’s White House row with President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking in Jeddah after the talks, said the “ball is now in (Russia’s) court”.

According to a Kremlin statement, Putin told Prince Mohammed that he “noted the importance of resolving the Ukrainian crisis and expressed readiness to continue to contribute in every possible way to the normalisation of Russian-American relations”.

Saudi Arabia also hosted talks between Rubio and his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov last month where they agreed to establish teams to negotiate a path to ending the three-year war.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 10
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
2d ago
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
28 Years in the Shadows: Former CIA Officer Drops Bombshells on Russia’s Secrets
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 9
More on Putin
‘There is Certainly Reason to Be Cautiously Optimistic’ - Kremlin Expects More Talks with US once Witkoff Briefs Trump War in Ukraine
‘There is Certainly Reason to Be Cautiously Optimistic’ - Kremlin Expects More Talks with US once Witkoff Briefs Trump
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
‘They Need This War’ - Zelensky Calls Putin’s Response to Ceasefire Proposal ‘Manipulation’ War in Ukraine
‘They Need This War’ - Zelensky Calls Putin’s Response to Ceasefire Proposal ‘Manipulation’
By Kyiv Post
6h ago
‘Who’s Going to Get the Power Plant?’ – Trump Calls Putin’s Ukraine Remarks ‘Promising’ but Not ‘Complete’ Putin
‘Who’s Going to Get the Power Plant?’ – Trump Calls Putin’s Ukraine Remarks ‘Promising’ but Not ‘Complete’
By AFP
11h ago
A Game of Chicken: Kyiv or Kiev? Putin
OPINION: A Game of Chicken: Kyiv or Kiev?
By Timothy Ash
18h ago
Read Next
Iran, Belarus to Deepen Military Ties – Belarusian Drone Productions? Iran
Iran, Belarus to Deepen Military Ties – Belarusian Drone Productions?
By Kyiv Post
15m ago
Russian Gazprom’s Crisis: Mass Layoffs, Luxury Sell-Offs, US Talks Energy
Russian Gazprom’s Crisis: Mass Layoffs, Luxury Sell-Offs, US Talks
By Kyiv Post
32m ago
Putin - Yes but No War in Ukraine
OPINION: Putin - Yes but No
By Timothy Ash
59m ago
Activist Shot in Central Odesa, National Police Chief Heads to the Scene Ukraine
Activist Shot in Central Odesa, National Police Chief Heads to the Scene
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
« Previous Moscow Rocked by Ukrainian Drone Attack for Second Time This Week
Next » Finland and Ukraine Sign Defense Partnership Agreement