Following last night's explosions in Russia's Krasnodar Krai, a massive fire broke out and spread across more than a thousand square meters at the Tuapse oil complex, a strategically important refinery for southwestern Russia, according to regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev. He stated that one of the gasoline storage tanks caught fire, and more than a hundred emergency service workers are battling the blaze. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

Footage of the fire at the Tuapse oil refinery surfaced online, with speculation that it was likely caused by a drone attack. Notably, this refinery has been repeatedly targeted by drone strikes in the past. According to the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Mash, drone debris fell onto the refinery's storage tank. Meanwhile, the media outlet Astra reports that some eyewitnesses suggest the possible use of a missile. "These were definitely not drones; the explosion was too strong," residents claim.