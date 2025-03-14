Following last night’s explosions in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, a massive fire broke out and spread across more than a thousand square meters at the Tuapse oil complex, a strategically important refinery for southwestern Russia, according to regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev.
He stated that one of the gasoline storage tanks caught fire, and more than a hundred emergency service workers are battling the blaze. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM
Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.
Footage of the fire at the Tuapse oil refinery surfaced online, with speculation that it was likely caused by a drone attack. Notably, this refinery has been repeatedly targeted by drone strikes in the past.
According to the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Mash, drone debris fell onto the refinery’s storage tank. Meanwhile, the media outlet Astra reports that some eyewitnesses suggest the possible use of a missile.
“These were definitely not drones; the explosion was too strong,” residents claim.
The Ukrainian government has not officially commented on the situation at Tuapse.
Currently, the Tuapse refinery is part of the Russian oil company Rosneft and has an annual processing capacity of approximately 12 million tons of crude oil. The plant specializes in primary oil refining, producing straight-run gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil, a significant portion of which is exported.
Activist Shot in Central Odesa, National Police Chief Heads to the Scene
For the Russian military, the Tuapse refinery holds strategic importance as it supplies fuel to the Black Sea Fleet and military infrastructure in the country’s south. It is an integral part of the logistical supply chain for military equipment and aviation fuel.
In 2024, the refinery repeatedly came under drone attacks, resulting in extensive infrastructure damage and multiple temporary shutdowns.
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter