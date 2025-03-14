Following last night’s explosions in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai, a massive fire broke out and spread across more than a thousand square meters at the Tuapse oil complex, a strategically important refinery for southwestern Russia, according to regional governor Veniamin Kondratyev.

He stated that one of the gasoline storage tanks caught fire, and more than a hundred emergency service workers are battling the blaze. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Footage of the fire at the Tuapse oil refinery surfaced online, with speculation that it was likely caused by a drone attack. Notably, this refinery has been repeatedly targeted by drone strikes in the past.

Advertisement

According to the pro-Kremlin Telegram channel Mash, drone debris fell onto the refinery’s storage tank. Meanwhile, the media outlet Astra reports that some eyewitnesses suggest the possible use of a missile.

“These were definitely not drones; the explosion was too strong,” residents claim.

The Ukrainian government has not officially commented on the situation at Tuapse.

Currently, the Tuapse refinery is part of the Russian oil company Rosneft and has an annual processing capacity of approximately 12 million tons of crude oil. The plant specializes in primary oil refining, producing straight-run gasoline, diesel fuel, and fuel oil, a significant portion of which is exported.

Activist Shot in Central Odesa, National Police Chief Heads to the Scene
Other Topics of Interest

Activist Shot in Central Odesa, National Police Chief Heads to the Scene

Demyan Hanul, a well-known activist from Odesa who championed Ukraine’s cause and led numerous military fundraising efforts, was shot dead.

For the Russian military, the Tuapse refinery holds strategic importance as it supplies fuel to the Black Sea Fleet and military infrastructure in the country’s south. It is an integral part of the logistical supply chain for military equipment and aviation fuel.

In 2024, the refinery repeatedly came under drone attacks, resulting in extensive infrastructure damage and multiple temporary shutdowns.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 10
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
2d ago
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
More on Russia
Italy Summons Russian Envoy After ‘Verbal Attacks’ on President Europe
Italy Summons Russian Envoy After ‘Verbal Attacks’ on President
By AFP
13h ago
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol Russia
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol
By Stefan Korshak
20h ago
John Bolton’s Warning to Allies on How to Survive the Trump Rollercoaster EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
John Bolton’s Warning to Allies on How to Survive the Trump Rollercoaster
By Jason Jay Smart
21h ago
Putin’s Aides Reject Ceasefire, Call It a ‘Ploy’ War in Ukraine
Putin’s Aides Reject Ceasefire, Call It a ‘Ploy’
By Kyiv Post
22h ago
Read Next
Iran, Belarus to Deepen Military Ties – Belarusian Drone Productions? Iran
Iran, Belarus to Deepen Military Ties – Belarusian Drone Productions?
By Kyiv Post
14m ago
Russian Gazprom’s Crisis: Mass Layoffs, Luxury Sell-Offs, US Talks Energy
Russian Gazprom’s Crisis: Mass Layoffs, Luxury Sell-Offs, US Talks
By Kyiv Post
30m ago
Activist Shot in Central Odesa, National Police Chief Heads to the Scene Ukraine
Activist Shot in Central Odesa, National Police Chief Heads to the Scene
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
SBU Drones Strike Russian S-300/S-400 Missile Depot and Gas Facility Energy
SBU Drones Strike Russian S-300/S-400 Missile Depot and Gas Facility
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous Finland and Ukraine Sign Defense Partnership Agreement
Next » Finnish Verdict Due for Russian Accused of Ukraine War Crimes