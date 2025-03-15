Russia said Saturday it had downed 126 Ukrainian drones overnight, mostly over its southern Volgograd and Voronezh regions, after Moscow rejected an immediate ceasefire proposed by the United States.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said this week that while he backed the idea of a truce with Ukraine, he had “serious questions” about implementation and wanted to discuss them with US leader Donald Trump.

The defense ministry 64 drones were intercepted over Volgograd and neighbouring Voronezh and the rest targeted border regions.

Ukraine has launched drones into Russia throughout Russia’s offensive and on Monday attacked the Moscow region with the largest amount of drones since the conflict began in 2022. 

Ukraine said Saturday it had downed 130 Russian-launched drones across the country at night, as international efforts to end the three-year war intensify. 

Kyiv’s air force said the Iranian-made Shahed drones were downed over 14 regions and that Moscow had also attacked with two ballistic missiles. 

Kyiv also said that the number of wounded in a Russian strike a day earlier on President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown Kryvyi Rih rose to 14. 

On Friday, officials said Russia attacked a residential area of the central Ukrainian city -- regularly targeted throughout Moscow’s more than three-year invasion. 

“Fourteen people were wounded, among them two children,” the head of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Sergiy Lysak, said on Telegram.  

Wild Horses
Other Topics of Interest

Wild Horses

Sidebar Stories – In the vein of "literature is news that stays news," Kyiv Post presents some not necessarily factual narratives that offer added insight into Ukraine's realities.

Ukrainian prosecutors said the wounded children were a two-year-old and a 15-year-old. 

Lysak said the missile attack destroyed over a dozen large apartment buildings and 10 private houses. 

 

