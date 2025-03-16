Leaders from 26 countries have agreed to take the next steps in planning a multinational force to guarantee a ceasefire in Ukraine, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced after hosting a video call with the leaders on Saturday. “Let the guns fall silent,” he said, speaking from Downing Street.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky had, he said, “shown once again, and beyond any doubt, that Ukraine is the party of peace” by accepting a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

“But Putin is trying to delay -- saying there must be a painstaking study before a ceasefire can take place,” he added. But, “Sooner or later, Putin will have to come to the table.”

Military officials from participating nations will meet again - not virtually, but in person - in London on Thursday, March 20, to discuss ways to secure a potential truce “by strong security arrangements through our coalition of the willing.”

“The group that met this morning is a bigger group than we had two weeks ago, there is a stronger collective resolve, and new commitments were put on the table this morning,” he said.

Starmer also criticized Moscow’s approach to the ceasefire negotiations. “The Kremlin’s dithering and delay over President Trump’s ceasefire proposal, and Russia’s continued barbaric attacks on Ukraine, run entirely counter to President Putin’s stated desire for peace,” he said. “A position of ‘Yes, but…’ isn’t good enough.”

Speaking about economic pressure on Russia, Starmer confirmed that the coalition was prepared to “double down and increase sanctions” if Putin does not commit to a ceasefire.

This includes considering the seizure of more than €200 billion in frozen Russian assets, although he admitted that taking full control of these funds remains “a complex situation.”

“[We will] continue to explore all lawful routes to ensure that Russia pays for the damage it has done to Ukraine,” he said.

Britain and France have already committed to sending troops to Ukraine to help guarantee a peace deal, but only if an initial 30-day ceasefire holds.

While some countries have offered financial or logistical support, others - such as Germany and Poland - have been more hesitant to deploy troops.

Starmer explained that, initially, ceasefire monitoring would rely on satellite surveillance rather than immediate troop deployment.

“We agreed to accelerate our practical work to support a potential deal. So we will now move into an operational phase,” he said.

Across Europe, governments are stepping up military investments. In Germany, incoming Chancellor Friedrich Merz has reached an agreement to inject billions into the country’s defense budget. The German parliament is set to vote on these plans soon.