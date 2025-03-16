The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region.

A map published on the morning of March 16 showed Sudzha as no longer under Ukrainian control. However, the official statement from the General Staff did not mention Sudzha in its summary of the combat situation.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Russian Defense Ministry had earlier claimed control of Sudzha on March 13. One day earlier, on March 12, observers outside Ukraine reported that Kyiv’s forces, holding a salient in Russia’s Kursk region, had been defeated and were retreating out of the country.

Advertisement

Despite this, Ukrainian military leaders did not officially announce their withdrawal. On March 12, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, stated that fighting was still ongoing near Sudzha.

According to data from the DeepState monitoring group, Ukrainian-controlled territory in the Kursk region shrank between March 15 and 16. Russian forces regained control of the settlements of Goncharovka, Zaoleshenka, and Rubanshchina, located west of Sudzha. Russian troops are also advancing north along the N-07 Sumy-Sudzha highway.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday denied reports that Ukrainian forces were at risk of being surrounded in the Kursk region. He stated that Ukrainian troops “continue to carry out their missions” inside Russian territory.

Thinking Out Loud: The Turncoats in the White House Betraying the Democratic World
Other Topics of Interest

Thinking Out Loud: The Turncoats in the White House Betraying the Democratic World

Who are the self-styled Tarzan in the White House and his sycophantic team working for? Is this what believers in MAGA voted for? Surely not?

“Thanks to Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, a significant number of Russian troops have been pulled away from other key areas. Our troops continue to hold back Russian and North Korean units in the region. There is no encirclement of our troops,” Zelensky wrote on social media on March 15.

Advertisement

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the same day that Russian forces had taken full control of Sudzha. They also estimated that Ukrainian-controlled territory inside Russia has now decreased to approximately 140 square kilometers.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
New Intel Shows Russian Officials Believe Trump Has Already Agreed to Kremlin’s ‘Peace Plan’ to End War in Ukraine
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 10
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
More on Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kursk Reality Check, the Day of the Drone, Still Don’t Believe in the Euro? Drones
OPINION: Kursk Reality Check, the Day of the Drone, Still Don’t Believe in the Euro?
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
Ukrainian Drones Strike Hidden Russian Drone Factory in Kaluga Region War in Ukraine
Ukrainian Drones Strike Hidden Russian Drone Factory in Kaluga Region
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
Putin in Camouflage Visits Kursk as AFU Battles Rage in Sudzha’s Suburbs Putin
Putin in Camouflage Visits Kursk as AFU Battles Rage in Sudzha’s Suburbs
By Julia Struck
Mar. 13
Ukraine’s Military Initiative to Find Volunteers Aged 18 to 24 Delivers First Recruits to Ranks Ukraine
Ukraine’s Military Initiative to Find Volunteers Aged 18 to 24 Delivers First Recruits to Ranks
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 12
Read Next
‘The Voice of America is Being Silenced’ - 1,300 Journalists on Leave as Trump Freezes US Global Media Agency Trump
‘The Voice of America is Being Silenced’ - 1,300 Journalists on Leave as Trump Freezes US Global Media Agency
By Kyiv Post
3h ago
Most Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Approach to Russia and Ukraine, Poll Shows US
Most Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Approach to Russia and Ukraine, Poll Shows
By Kyiv Post
4h ago
Thinking Out Loud: The Turncoats in the White House Betraying the Democratic World Top News
OPINION: Thinking Out Loud: The Turncoats in the White House Betraying the Democratic World
By Bohdan Nahaylo
5h ago
Trump Reappoints Keith Kellogg as Ukraine Envoy, Dropping His Russia Role Zelensky
Trump Reappoints Keith Kellogg as Ukraine Envoy, Dropping His Russia Role
By Kyiv Post
7h ago
« Previous Most Americans Disapprove of Trump’s Approach to Russia and Ukraine, Poll Shows
Next » ‘The Voice of America is Being Silenced’ - 1,300 Journalists on Leave as Trump Freezes US Global Media Agency