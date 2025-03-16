The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has confirmed that Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the city of Sudzha in the Kursk region.

A map published on the morning of March 16 showed Sudzha as no longer under Ukrainian control. However, the official statement from the General Staff did not mention Sudzha in its summary of the combat situation.

The Russian Defense Ministry had earlier claimed control of Sudzha on March 13. One day earlier, on March 12, observers outside Ukraine reported that Kyiv’s forces, holding a salient in Russia’s Kursk region, had been defeated and were retreating out of the country.

Despite this, Ukrainian military leaders did not officially announce their withdrawal. On March 12, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrsky, stated that fighting was still ongoing near Sudzha.

According to data from the DeepState monitoring group, Ukrainian-controlled territory in the Kursk region shrank between March 15 and 16. Russian forces regained control of the settlements of Goncharovka, Zaoleshenka, and Rubanshchina, located west of Sudzha. Russian troops are also advancing north along the N-07 Sumy-Sudzha highway.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday denied reports that Ukrainian forces were at risk of being surrounded in the Kursk region. He stated that Ukrainian troops “continue to carry out their missions” inside Russian territory.

“Thanks to Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, a significant number of Russian troops have been pulled away from other key areas. Our troops continue to hold back Russian and North Korean units in the region. There is no encirclement of our troops,” Zelensky wrote on social media on March 15.

Analysts from the DeepState project reported on the same day that Russian forces had taken full control of Sudzha. They also estimated that Ukrainian-controlled territory inside Russia has now decreased to approximately 140 square kilometers.