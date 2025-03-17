German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Berlin is set to allocate an additional €3 billion ($3.3 billion) by making changes to its constitution to massively boost defense spending on Tuesday.

Baerbock, speaking before the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels on Monday, March 17, said Berlin would “integrate our security into the Basic Law through an amendment to the Constitution” on Tuesday.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Tomorrow, in a historic decision, we will integrate our security into the basic law through an amendment to the Constitution, which comprehensively covers security, strengthens it, provides greater support for Ukraine, and allocates significant additional funds for infrastructure,” Baerbock said, as reported by Ukrainian news outlet Ukrinform.

Advertisement

Baerbock said Berlin would be able to allocate another €3 billion for Ukraine as a result, bringing the total aid for Ukraine in 2025 to €7 billion ($7.6 billion), the same amount as 2024.

“It is also important that in addition to the investments in security and infrastructure provided for in the basic law, we are finally allocating another €3 billion to support Ukraine in 2025. This means that Germany will continue to provide €7 billion to Ukraine, as it did last year,” she said.

“Our goal is a strong and sovereign Ukraine… It is important not only to strengthen our defense capabilities, but also to take a quick and ambitious decision at the level of EU leaders and governments to provide military support,” she added.

‘A Beacon of Democracy’ – EU Looks to Resume Funding for RFE
Other Topics of Interest

‘A Beacon of Democracy’ – EU Looks to Resume Funding for RFE

As US slashes funds and walks away from providing international leadership, European leaders try to fill the void the best they can.

Baerbock’s comments followed Germany’s conservative Chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz’s  recent breakthrough with the Greens on a sweeping spending plan that could unleash hundreds of billions of euros for defense and infrastructure.

According to AFP, Merz’s plan would exempt defense spending from debt rules once it exceeds 1% of GDP and create a €500 billion ($544 billion) infrastructure fund.

Advertisement

“The apparent deal with the Greens paves the way for up to €1 trillion ($1.088 trillion) in new spending for defense and infrastructure,” Politico reported.

The spending hike came amidst widespread concern that in the US, President Donald Trump is rolling back Washington’s support for Ukraine and European defense, expecting Europe to safeguard and enforce any peace deals on Ukraine.

“We must now take action to significantly increase our defense capabilities, and we must do so quickly,” Merz told lawmakers.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
ANALYSIS: ‘Trump’s Guys Have Caved In Very Seriously’ – Russians React to US-Ukraine Talks
By Sergii Kostezh
Mar. 12
‘Pure Betrayal and Sabotage’ – Hardline Russians Reject Ceasefire Proposal
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
Russia Presents Demands to US to End War: Capitulation
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 13
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 13
More on Germany
Merz and Greens Forge €1 Trillion Defense and Infrastructure Pact Europe
Merz and Greens Forge €1 Trillion Defense and Infrastructure Pact
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 14
German Arms Firm Rheinmetall Seizes on European ‘Era of Rearmament’ Europe
German Arms Firm Rheinmetall Seizes on European ‘Era of Rearmament’
By AFP
Mar. 12
Germany’s Merz Open to France Extending Nuclear Deterrent Europe
Germany’s Merz Open to France Extending Nuclear Deterrent
By AFP
Mar. 9
Wisdom in the Noise, Der Germans, Sky Shield &amp; Fighter Pilots, Rakish Diplomacy Ukraine
OPINION: Wisdom in the Noise, Der Germans, Sky Shield & Fighter Pilots, Rakish Diplomacy
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 8
Read Next
‘Are You Serious, Mr Putin, About Peace? – Nuclear Plant Could Be a Major Focus of Trump-Putin Talks Putin
‘Are You Serious, Mr Putin, About Peace? – Nuclear Plant Could Be a Major Focus of Trump-Putin Talks
By John Moretti
51m ago
‘An Act of Terrorism’ – Lithuania says Russian intelligence behind Ikea store arson Top News
‘An Act of Terrorism’ – Lithuania says Russian intelligence behind Ikea store arson
By AFP
2h ago
‘A Beacon of Democracy’ – EU Looks to Resume Funding for RFE EU
‘A Beacon of Democracy’ – EU Looks to Resume Funding for RFE
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
Explained: 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine – What We Know Ukraine
Explained: 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine – What We Know
By Leo Chiu
9h ago
« Previous Explained: 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine – What We Know
Next » ‘A Beacon of Democracy’ – EU Looks to Resume Funding for RFE