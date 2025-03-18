Donald Trump has issued a presidential order decreeing massive cuts to Voice of America, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and other US international broadcasters. According to media reports, around 1,300 employees have already been placed on administrative leave. Since the Cold War, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has played a key role as an independent voice in autocracies and dictatorships worldwide. Ukrainian and Russian commentators fear the worst.

Voice of truth stifled

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Ukrainian historian and Rada deputy Volodymyr Viatrovych emphasises the historical role of the two US broadcasters on Facebook:

“In the Soviet Union, Voice of America and Radio Liberty were described as ‘enemy voices’ and subjected to relentless attacks with jammers to prevent them from bringing the truth to the people behind the Iron Curtain. Neither the Soviet Union nor the curtain remained. And now the voices that spread the truth have also fallen silent. Not because of jamming transmitters, but because a lack of willingness to use the truth and the complex instruments for communicating it. For those who want to deceive, spreading lies on social media is faster, cheaper and more effective.”

Advertisement

Washington is playing right into Moscow’s hands

Russian Journalist Sergei Aslanyan rakes the US president over the coals on Facebook:

“Trump is uneducated and primitive enough to have decided to destroy Voice of America and Radio Liberty. Why should America need radio when it has Trump’s megalomania? Why waste money on words if they don’t yield any concrete profits? Why spend funds when there’s a gold-plated president who trades in peace and war? Russia is conducting the information war seriously and successfully, although up to now Moscow had feared that it might lose. Now, however, it’s receiving victory from the hands of its main enemy – America.”

‘You Got a Glimpse at Oval Office’ – Trump Hints at Pressuring Ukraine for Ceasefire
Other Topics of Interest

‘You Got a Glimpse at Oval Office’ – Trump Hints at Pressuring Ukraine for Ceasefire

Trump repeated false claims that Ukrainian troops are surrounded in Kursk, and that the US gave Ukraine $350B, while the EU gave $100B as a repayable loan – figures that contradict official data.
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Eurotopics
Eurotopics
POPULAR
ANALYSIS: Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
By Stash Luczkiw
Mar. 15
Trump Confirms Tuesday Call With Putin on War, Land, Power Plants in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
John Bolton’s Warning to Allies on How to Survive the Trump Rollercoaster
By Jason Jay Smart
Mar. 13
Ukraine Agrees to US Peace Plan, But Zelensky Warns: ‘None of Us Trusts the Russians’
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 12
More on Trump
‘Are You Serious, Mr. Putin, About Peace?’ – Europe Awaits Outcome of Moscow-Washington Phone Call Europe
‘Are You Serious, Mr. Putin, About Peace?’ – Europe Awaits Outcome of Moscow-Washington Phone Call
By John Moretti
7h ago
Explained: 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine – What We Know Ukraine
Explained: 30-Day Ceasefire Proposal in Ukraine – What We Know
By Leo Chiu
17h ago
Poll: Most Americans Disapprove of Trump and His Handling of the War in Ukraine, US Economy Ukraine
Poll: Most Americans Disapprove of Trump and His Handling of the War in Ukraine, US Economy
By Katie Livingstone
18h ago
Trump and Zelensky’s Stormy Ties: From Impeachment to Truce Proposal Zelensky
Trump and Zelensky’s Stormy Ties: From Impeachment to Truce Proposal
By AFP
19h ago
Read Next
Kyiv Tells Russia to Agree to Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Call Putin
Kyiv Tells Russia to Agree to Ceasefire Ahead of Trump Call
By AFP
44m ago
Trump’s War Against the ‘Axis of Evil’ EXCLUSIVE Putin
OPINION: Trump’s War Against the ‘Axis of Evil’
By Jonathan Sweet
46m ago
‘You Got a Glimpse at Oval Office’ – Trump Hints at Pressuring Ukraine for Ceasefire Trump
‘You Got a Glimpse at Oval Office’ – Trump Hints at Pressuring Ukraine for Ceasefire
By Julia Struck
49m ago
US Strategy on Ukraine: Confusion, Chaos, and a Deal With Russia? Ukraine
OPINION: US Strategy on Ukraine: Confusion, Chaos, and a Deal With Russia?
By Michał Kujawski
4h ago
« Previous German Parliament to Vote on Huge Spending Boost for Defence, Infrastructure
Next » Devil in the Detail of Kallas’s Multi-Billion Military Aid Plan for Ukraine