US President Donald Trump described his Wednesday phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as “very good.”

The call lasted approximately one hour and touched on a US-proposed ceasefire and Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s response based on Trump’s call a day prior with Putin. Putin rejected a total truce but ostensibly agreed to a ceasefire on energy infrastructure, according to Trump’s Truth Social update.

Trump did not divulge much detail about his call with Zelensky in his update.

“Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs. We are very much on track, and I will ask Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, to give an accurate description of the points discussed,” the update says, adding that a formal statement would be “put out shortly.”

Before the phone call, Zelensky said Kyiv is ready to provide a list of civilian and infrastructure sites that must not be targeted following the partial truce announcement on Tuesday. It is unclear if the list was part of his call with Trump.

Kyiv and Moscow had accused each other of violating the temporary ceasefire proposal on energy infrastructure on Wednesday.

While the Kremlin said “the appropriate command” was “immediately” given to the Russian military to stop attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure after the call, explosions shook Ukraine just hours after Trump and Putin spoke, and air raid sirens sounded across the country.

Later, Ukrainian drones also reportedly targeted a Russian oil transport hub in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai.