President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Wednesday that he felt no pressure to make concessions in a peace agreement with Russia shortly after his hour-long phone call with US President Donald Trump. In fact, as more details emerge about the call, Ukraine seems poised to receive more air defense systems and a possible deal on keeping the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant out of Russian hands.

“I want to be very frank,” Zelensky said on Wednesday. “Today I have not felt any pressure. That’s a fact,” he told journalists at a press conference, explaining that Trump had passed along details of his conversation this week with Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin, insisting that no concessions were demanded of Ukraine, at least for now.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Advertisement

Zelensky added at Wednesday’s conference that Ukraine had recently received more F-16 fighter aircraft and that Trump promised him more air defenses were on the way.

“Several F-16s have flown to Ukraine,” Zelensky said. “I’m not going to tell you how many.”

He also refused to reveal the country that provided them. While Belgium had promised F-16s to Ukraine, 25 other countries have operated the fighters. 

He mentioned a series of calls between him and French President Emmanuel Macron. Zelensky said he would visit France next week.

According to a readout of the phone call provided by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, Trump told Zelensky he would help him locate additional Patriot missiles.

Russia – Blood Money
Other Topics of Interest

Russia – Blood Money

The Trump administration is hinting at resetting business relations with Russia as quickly as they can. Investors are watching closely.

White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt clarified the president’s position at press briefing on Wednesday, noting, “President Zelensky asked for additional air defense systems to protect civilians, particularly Patriot missile systems, and President Trump agreed to work with him to find what is available, particularly in Europe.”

Last week, Zelensky asked France and Italy to provide more SAMP/T missile systems. The Italian government, led by Giorgia Meloni, had decided to send two SAMP/T batteries. That leaves only three such systems left in Italy, and its Defense Ministry has had to order ten more as a result.

Advertisement

(In recent days, the Wall Street Journal had written that the performance of these weapons had been disappointing: far below the standards guaranteed by the American Patriot batteries.)

Zelensky on Wednesday also said that he and Trump had discussed possible US ownership of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the continent’s largest, which has been under Russia-control since 2022.

Trump told Zelensky that the United States could own and run the plant.

“We talked only about one power plant, which is under Russian occupation,” said Zelensky, referring to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

According to the White House readout of the call: Trump “discussed Ukraine’s electrical supply and nuclear power plants” and “said that the United States could be very helpful in running those plants with its electricity and utility expertise.

“American ownership of those plants would be the best protection for that infrastructure and support for Ukrainian energy infrastructure.”

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
ANALYSIS: Why Trump Behaves Like a Mafioso
By Stash Luczkiw
Mar. 15
US Ends Permit for Russian Energy Transactions – Trump’s Sanctions Trump Card?
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 14
Air Trackers: French Air Force Launches Top-of-the-Line Fighters on Dicey Deep Black Sea Patrol
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 13
Trump Confirms Tuesday Call With Putin on War, Land, Power Plants in Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 17
More on Trump
‘Very Much on Track’ – Trump Says After Call With Zelensky War in Ukraine
‘Very Much on Track’ – Trump Says After Call With Zelensky
By Kyiv Post
19h ago
Prisoner Swap Promised Following Trump-Putin Call Goes Ahead Zelensky
Prisoner Swap Promised Following Trump-Putin Call Goes Ahead
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
20h ago
Honey Won’t Help Zelensky
OPINION: Honey Won’t Help
By Andriy Kurkov
22h ago
FACT-CHECK: Did Russia Shoot Down Its Own Drones After Putin’s Order to Halt Energy Strikes? War in Ukraine
FACT-CHECK: Did Russia Shoot Down Its Own Drones After Putin’s Order to Halt Energy Strikes?
By Alisa Orlova
23h ago
Read Next
United Europe is Putin’s Nightmare, Says Tusk Ahead of EU Summit Europe
United Europe is Putin’s Nightmare, Says Tusk Ahead of EU Summit
By TVP World
16m ago
‘Berlin Wall Not an Option’: Zelensky Tells Trump No to Ending War Along Current Lines War in Ukraine
‘Berlin Wall Not an Option’: Zelensky Tells Trump No to Ending War Along Current Lines
By Kyiv Post
20m ago
Russia – Blood Money Putin
OPINION: Russia – Blood Money
By Timothy Ash
1h ago
‘It’s a Conspiracy Theory’ – US Denies Deleting Data on Abducted Ukrainian Children Zelensky
‘It’s a Conspiracy Theory’ – US Denies Deleting Data on Abducted Ukrainian Children
By Kateryna Zakharchenko
1h ago
« Previous ‘Very Much on Track’ – Trump Says After Call With Zelensky
Next » ‘Another Unconscionable Result’ – US Democrats Demand Answers on Deleted Russian War Crimes Data