A fire at an oil depot in the village of Kavkazskaya, Krasnodar Krai, Russia, broke out following an attack by Ukrainian drones, according to the regional operational headquarters.

Reports indicate that the fire covered approximately 20 square meters, damaging a pipeline linking storage tanks, with initial information suggesting there were no casualties.

“In the village of Kavkazskaya, Kavkazsky District, an attack by drones of the Kyiv regime was repelled. Due to falling debris, a fire broke out at an oil depot located near the village,” the operational headquarters stated, adding that the automatic fire suppression and cooling system was activated. The fire was classified as a level 4 emergency.

It is reported that 30 employees from the night shift were evacuated from the facility, and operations at the oil depot were halted.

Meanwhile, Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed that 57 Ukrainian drones were shot down overnight. The majority - 35 – said to have been intercepted over Russia’s Kursk region, 13 over the Oryol region, seven over the Azov Sea, and one each over the Tula and Bryansk regionss.

However, the ministry’s briefing did not mention the attack on Krasnodar Krai.

No comment has yet been made by Ukraine on these reported attacks.

The strikes occurred after a nearly two-hour phone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the evening of March 18.

According to the White House, the leaders agreed that the path to peace should begin with an energy and infrastructure ceasefire, as well as technical negotiations on implementing a maritime truce in the Black Sea, a full cessation of hostilities, and the establishment of a lasting peace.

Moscow stated that Putin supported Trump’s proposal for a one-month moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure, saying he had “responded positively to the initiative, and immediately gave the corresponding order to Russian forces.”

Nonetheless, Russian forces continued attacks on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure overnight on March 19.

This included an airstrike on energy infrastructure in Slovyansk, a city of 100,000 people in the Donetsk region, according to local reports.

Kyiv Post sources within the military confirmed that part of the city is now without electricity.

Explosions were also reported in Kramatorsk, where guided aerial bombs reportedly struck residential areas.

Kyiv Post reporters in the capital also heard anti-aircraft fire directed against drones late on the night of March 18/19, with the first being reported around 11:01 p.m. Kyiv’s Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko confirmed on Telegram that air defense systems were active on the right bank of the city, urging residents to remain in shelters.

Explosions continued intermittently until the air raid warning was lifted at 2:19 a.m. on March 19.