A massive fire has engulfed the Naftatrans oil depot in the village of Kavkazskaya in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai following a drone attack, eyewitnesses told Russian independent ASTRA Telegram channel.

The fire broke out after a Ukrainian drone attack on Wednesday, March 19, according to the regional operational headquarters. Initial reports indicated that the fire covered about 20 square meters, damaging a pipeline between storage tanks.

Authorities initially stated there were no casualties and that the facility’s fire suppression system had been activated. The fire was classified as a level 4 emergency.

However, the situation has since escalated. Witnesses reported a third oil tank exploding on Friday, March 21, sending thick black smoke into the air.

“The fire is out of control. The smoke is spreading to the city. We’ve shut our windows and doors and are waiting for instructions,” a resident told ASTRA.

Authorities have advised people to stay indoors but have not ordered an evacuation. The nearest homes are about 2 kilometers (1.2 miles) from the site.

Firefighters are struggling to contain the blaze.

“They can’t put it out. The base is completely on fire – it no longer exists. Everything will burn to the ground,” an eyewitness said on ASTRA.

The Naftatrans depot, linked to a railway oil terminal and a pipeline in the Caspian Pipeline Consortium system, was believed to store up to 100,000 tons of petroleum products. Local reports indicate there are casualties among firefighters.

Authorities have not yet provided an official statement on the latest developments.