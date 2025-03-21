In June 1999 Ben Remfrey’s Praedium Consulting Malta (PCM) and its wholly owned subsidiary Mines Awareness Trust (MAT) Kosovo began its work focusing on mine risk education and Technical Survey support in Kosovo following the 1998-99 conflict with Serbia.

The organization has evolved from those relatively humble beginnings such that today they are recognized as the world’s leading explosive ordnance and improvised explosive device disposal (EOD & IEDD) trainers providing instruction that is fully compliant with International Mne Action Standards (IMAS) – providing individuals and organizations with the expertise needed to safely clear explosive remnants of war and help rebuild communities.

In the past 25 years the school has trained well over 2000 students from more than 70 countries in seven different languages. In November 2021 MAT Kosovo received its first Ukrainian students just months before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Development of support to Ukraine

When the war began, initial shock was quickly replaced by action. Driven by a sense of duty that goes beyond business, MAT Kosovo stepped up to support Ukraine by providing IMAS EOD Conventional Munitions Disposal (CMD) training. Getting the program off the ground wasn’t straightforward.

PCM first recruited interpreters from Ukraine and, after teaching them technical terminology in Kosovo, set about translating the IMAS CMD course literature into Ukrainian - a massive task on its own. Then, in partnership with the Friends of Ukraine-EOD charity, PCM, and the Alford Group, MAT Kosovo welcomed its first Ukrainian trainees for IMAS EOD training in April 2022.

The first group was made up of eight fearless women (the “great eight”) drawn from different corners of Ukraine, each with their own story but sharing the same determination. With men unable to leave the country, they stepped up without hesitation. Their grit and firm commitment didn’t go unnoticed and before we knew it, their story had spread, catching the attention of international media and resonating with people around the world.

With the support of organizations like Mriya Aid, JOA (Jersey’s Overseas Aid), the Sir Bobby Charlton Foundation, and countless individuals who have stood behind this cause, what started with just eight women in 2022 has grown into something far greater than we ever imagined. Since then, the MAT has trained more than 450 Ukrainian students to every level of IMAS EOD competency, with a quarter of them being women.

Ukrainian students being trained to IMAS EOD competency levels. Photo: PCM/ MAT Kosovo

What it means to Ukrainians

Ukrainian students come from all corners of the country - from cities now scarred by war to quiet villages forever changed by the conflict. They leave behind their families, their homes, and everything familiar driven by a sheer determination to return and make a real difference. They come from all walks of life: former teachers, engineers, environmentalists, and young people who never expected to find themselves in this line of work. Yet they train tirelessly, showing up day after day, knowing that every skill they gain will save lives, clear land littered with explosives, and help rebuild communities shattered by war.

In their own words they tell their instructors this training isn’t just about learning a new skill; it’s about rebuilding their country, clearing landmines from playgrounds so children can run freely again, making roads safe so families can return home, clearing land so farmers can farm again, and saving lives in the most direct, tangible way possible.

A Ukrainian student preparing an explosive charge to destroy an unexploded munition. Photo: PCM/ MAT Kosovo

Beyond the classroom the skills they gain are now being put to use by some of Ukraine’s most critical organizations: the State Emergency Services (SESU), Military Engineers (MOD), National Guard (NGU), State Special Transport Service (SSTS), and Ukraine’s Demining Association (UDA), as well as the international NGOs that work alongside them.

The road to making the country safe again is long and arduous, and while the work has only just begun, the urgency is undeniable. PCM & MAT Kosovo takes great pride in contributing to this effort, no matter how small the impact may seem, and remains committed to supporting this cause in the years ahead.

Training on the making safe of large caliber unexploded munitions. Photo: PCM/ MAT Kosovo.

To learn more about the work of PCM and MAT Kosovo, please visit their website at https://www.pcm-erw.com/ and their Ukraine-dedicated page at https://www.pcm-erw.com/ukraine-training/#