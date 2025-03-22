“Russian reconnaissance drones are followed by strike drones, as well as missiles and shells. Each drone shot down means dozens, sometimes even hundreds, of lives saved – both on the front lines and in the rear,” Come Back Alive Foundation wrote in a press release .

The main idea is to use Ukrainian drones to down Russian reconnaissance drones that investigate Ukrainian positions and send information about lucrative targets back to the Russians.

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official .

“Dronefall” also caused damages worth Hr. 2.7 billion ($65 Million) to Russian forces, according to the foundation’s estimates.

Come Back Alive Foundation, a non-governmental organization assisting Ukraine’s army since 2014, reported downing “more than” 1000 Russian reconnaissance and strike drones within its “Dronefall” project.

The project was launched seven months ago – 55 Ukrainian units chosen by Come Back Alive Foundation were equipped with pickup trucks, power sources, radios, first-person view drones (FPVs), and more.

Altogether, Ukrainian forces have received 9,500 units of equipment from the foundation.

“Effectively countering drones requires an entire technical infrastructure, including communication tools, power sources, transport, and more,” the press release says.

It cost Hr.230 million ($5.5 million) to implement the project. The money was allocated from donations Come Back Alive Foundation raised from average Ukrainians and businesses.

Other Topics of Interest Cybersecurity as a Bargaining Chip in Ukraine Talks – US Backs Off Russian Threats, Part 2 As ceasefire talks unfold, Washington appears to be leveraging cybersecurity and intelligence-sharing as diplomatic tools – potentially exposing Ukraine and NATO to Russian hybrid warfare.

Their key partner in fundraising – Ukraine’s gas station network OKKO – set up a marketing campaign “Eye for an Eye.” The company donated one hryvnia to “Dronefall” for every liter of its special branded gas and diesel called Pulls.

“In just a few weeks, nearly Hr. 11 million ($265,000) has been raised,” Come Back Alive wrote.

The foundation aimed to reach 1,000 downed drones through the project and reached the goal after seven months, now setting a higher aim – 1,500 Russian drones downed thanks to “Dronefall” efforts.

Advertisement

Why Ukrainians help the army on top of the state efforts

Despite Ukraine hitting records on defense spending, the volumes of ammunition needed in the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) is still not enough to cover by the state.

This is why Ukraine’s charity funds, companies, banks, individual volunteers and soldiers themselves create thousands of “zbory” (plural, “zbir” singular) – fundraising campaigns for military purposes or to aid frontline areas.

It became so large that Ukraine’s leading retail banks created special tools for allocating cash and the country’s largest festivals, which started incorporating the fundraisers, reopened after two years of an unwritten society ban for entertainment.

The list of the armed forces’ needs is massive: drones, military equipment, charging stations, optics, guns, advanced ammunition for soldiers, pickup trucks and cars, antennas, and even fuel.

The tradition of such military-dedicated fundraising started in 2014, when Russia first invaded Ukraine, motivating thousands of Ukrainians to buy ammunition using their own money and start fighting on the front lines.

Advertisement

Ukraine was establishing its army from scratch back then – this was when major military-dedicated charity foundations were set up.

Come Back Alive Foundation, founded by Vitalii Deynega in 2014, is among the pioneers of the movement, procuring bulletproof vests for the front line.

Over the years, Come Back Alive Foundation grew into the first charity organization in Ukraine authorized to purchase and import military and dual-purpose goods and it became Ukraine’s largest non-government procurer of military equipment.

The foundation also trained 10,000 highly skilled military specialists, including Explosive Ordnance Disposal professionals, snipers, drone operators, and infantry weaponry experts, the organization’s website says.

Since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, up to December 2024, Come Back Alive has raised Hr.14 billion ($337 million) for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.