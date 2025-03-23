Russia launched nearly 150 strike drones against Ukraine overnight, prompting President Volodymyr Zelensky to call for increased pressure on Moscow to stop such attacks and end the war.

On Telegram, Zelensky shared a nearly two-minute video showing the aftermath of Russia’s strikes on Ukrainian cities and regions this week.

“As of now, ten people are known to have been injured in Kyiv, including a child. In Kyiv, three people were killed in this attack, including a father and his five-year-old daughter,” Zelensky wrote.

“Yesterday, three people died in Zaporizhzhia—a family: father, mother, and their 17-year-old daughter. My condolences to their relatives and friends,” he added.

The president stressed that these attacks occur daily. This week alone, Russia has used more than 1,580 guided bombs, nearly 1,100 strike drones, and 15 missiles of various types against Ukrainian civilians.

“There are at least 102,000 foreign components in all these weapons. Therefore, sanctions against Russian terrorists must work more effectively,” Zelensky said, calling for the closure of loopholes that allow Moscow to bypass restrictions.

“New solutions are needed, new pressure on Moscow so that such strikes and this war stop,” he said.

Zelensky also stressed the need for stronger Ukrainian forces and additional air defense systems.

“I thank all partners who understand this and continue to support Ukraine,” he added.