The Ukrainian Air Force carried out two successful strikes on Russian military targets on Friday, March 21—one on an enemy base in occupied Toretsk, the Donetsk region, and another on a command post in Russia’s Belgorod region.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine, which reported the strike on March 23 via Telegram, the Air Force targeted a concentration of Russian troops in Toretsk.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A released video captured the moment of impact—an explosion followed by thick smoke. However, Kyiv Post was unable to independently verify the time and location of the footage.

“The Air Force successfully struck the gathering point of the Russian 1st Separate Guards Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 103rd Motorized Rifle Regiment, located in a shelter and basement in Toretsk,” the General Staff reported.

Advertisement

The strike reportedly destroyed the site completely, eliminating Russian airborne assault troops and drone operators stationed there.

“While final casualty figures are being clarified, the destruction of enemy personnel and fortifications significantly weakens Russian forces in the Toretsk sector,” the report added.

The General Staff also emphasized Ukraine’s commitment to neutralizing threats:

“The Defense Forces are prepared to act decisively to eliminate the occupiers’ ability to endanger Ukraine’s security.”

Other Topics of Interest ‘I Don’t Trust Putin’ - Starmer Warns Russia Could Seek to Leave Ukraine Defenseless Starmer expressed his views on Europe’s security amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine, highlighting the importance of NATO unity and Britain’s role in ensuring peace.

Meanwhile, in a separate strike on March 22, Ukrainian pilots successfully targeted the command post of a Russian border unit in Glotovo, Belgorod Oblast.

“Despite Russia’s extensive camouflage efforts, Ukrainian pilots successfully eliminated the enemy facility,” the report said.

The attack reportedly destroyed communication systems and other key equipment.

“The elimination of this command post significantly disrupts enemy operations against Ukrainian forces in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions,” the General Staff stated.

Advertisement

According to the report, pilots of the Ukrainian Air Force, along with other components of the Defense Forces, will continue striking Russian command posts “to reduce their ability to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine.