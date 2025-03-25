New negotiations on a ceasefire are underway in Saudi Arabia. First, negotiators from Ukraine and the US met, followed by a meeting between Russian and US representatives.

Path to peace a complex process

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

A quick end to the war is not in sight, says (Portugal) Expresso:

“Moscow will continue to fight and at the same time negotiate with Trump to gain time. Paradoxically, Trump’s concessions to Putin have strengthened the belief of the Russian elite and society in a military victory in Ukraine. As the White House will soon realise, ending a war that is considered existential by both sides is a very difficult, complex and lengthy diplomatic process. Contrary to what Trump believes, personal relationships are not more important than interests, and he is not the only player in this story.”

Advertisement

Negotiations about negotiations

The Ukrainians are under enormous informational and psychological pressure, writes (Ukraine) Telegraf:

“We are entering a gruelling phase of negotiations about negotiations, which will be accompanied by millions of posts, statements, real and fake leaks, comments and comments about comments, as well as the usual stream of bullshit from bullshit producers. But also from the activity of bots and idiots of varying degrees of usefulness. ... This, too, is a war - and what a war - one in which no helmet can protect you against a blow to the head.”

Other Topics of Interest US Senators Push Trump Administration to Use Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine In a rare bipartisan agreement, Republicans are pressing the Trump administration to seize frozen Russian funds. Perhaps because that would put pressure on Europe, which controls the lion’s share.

Kremlin veterans to soften up Trump

In a Telegram post picked up by Echo, blogger Maxim Katz explains why the Russian delegation in Riyadh is being led this time by two veteran hardliners, foreign policy expert Grigory Karasin and FSB general Sergei Besada (Russia) :

“With the last round of talks in mid-February, it made sense to send [investment banker Kirill] Dmitriev, who is reasonable and comes across as a Westerner, to talk to Witkoff, Rubio and Waltz. ... But now it looks like Trump doesn’t want to back down. .... So now they are sending nuclear-minded 70-year-old grandpas, a veteran of corruption diplomacy and a master at KGB manipulation to the negotiations. ... Not people who would be willing to compromise, but people who want to get their way. Perhaps in the hope that Trump will no longer be able to backpaddle and will in turn up the pressure on Ukraine.”

Advertisement

Beijing wants in

If China agrees to take part in a peacekeeping force in Ukraine, this would mark an important step, (Italy) La Stampa comments:

“After months of deafening silence, Beijing has suddenly signalled that it is willing to take part in a future peacekeeping force. ... It’s still unclear whether such a force will be comprised of neutral intervention forces (peacekeepers) or troops provided by Kyiv’s allies as an international guarantee for an independent Ukraine. Chinese participation could only be considered in the first case, and that might be acceptable to Moscow. ... By joining a Russian-American ‘deal’, Beijing wants to establish a strategic relationship with Kyiv - and above all with Europe.”