[UPDATED: Mar. 25, 12:30 pm, Kyiv time. As of noon Kyiv time on Tuesday, a second round of talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia has ended.]

[UPDATES]  As of noon Kyiv time on Tuesday, a second round of talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia has ended, a source in Kyiv’s delegation said Tuesday

“The talks are over. All details will be announced later,” the Ukrainian source told a small group of media, including AFP. 

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

[UPDATES] As of 10 a.m. Kyiv time on Tuesday, Ukrainian and US representatives have started a new round of negotiations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss a possible cease-fire in the Black Sea and an agreement to halt strikes on energy infrastructure, AFP reported, citing a source in Ukraine’s delegation.

According to Bloomberg, the discussions focus on a proposed 30-day cease-fire in the region.

The meeting comes just one day after Kremlin and White House officials met for 12 hours to discuss key security issues, with Moscow refusing to share any specific outcomes of the talks. 

Advertisement

“The results of the talks between Russia and the United States in Riyadh have been reported to Moscow and Washington,” Kremlin spokesperson Peskov told RIA Novosti.

He said that the outcomes are currently “being analyzed,” adding that their content would definitely not be published, as “the contacts were of a technical nature.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine and the United States will meet again following recent 12-hour talks between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia. 

US Senators Push Trump Administration to Use Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine
Other Topics of Interest

US Senators Push Trump Administration to Use Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine

In a rare bipartisan agreement, Republicans are pressing the Trump administration to seize frozen Russian funds. Perhaps because that would put pressure on Europe, which controls the lion’s share.

With Ukrainian negotiators waiting nearby, a day after they sat down with Trump’s team, the Americans and Russians, met in Riyadh with a Black Sea ceasefire at the top of the agenda.

President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the three-year war and hopes the latest round of talks will pave the way for a breakthrough.

Speaking during his evening address on Monday, Zelensky mentioned that he had had a conversation with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who has been actively involved in the talks.

Advertisement

“A meeting with the American team took place yesterday. Today, US representatives met with Russian officials involved in the war. After that, the Ukrainian and American teams met again. I expect another update soon,” Zelensky said.

He accused Russia of prolonging the war and harming both Ukraine and the international community.

“To push Russia toward peace, we need strong actions. We support any strong initiative that makes diplomacy more effective. This includes sanctions, support for Ukraine, and international coordination,” he said.

Russian state media RIA Novosti reported at 10:05 p.m. on Monday that US-Russia talks ended after more than 12 hours. A joint statement from both nations is expected on Tuesday, March 25.

On March 23, the day before the talks with Russian representatives, the Trump delegation met with the Ukrainian team in Saudi Arabia. Initially, reports said the discussion focused on attacks on energy infrastructure, but later reports revealed that a partial ceasefire at sea was also discussed. Zelensky described the talks as constructive and useful.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 20
HIMARS Strike Wipes Out Four Russian Helicopters in Belgorod
By Julia Struck
1d ago
Trump Fumes as Drone and Missile Strikes Continue Despite So-Called Mini Truce
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
The Ukrainian Army Invades the Russian Federation – Again
By Stefan Korshak
22h ago
More on Saudi Arabia
Eurotopics: Ukraine War - New Talks on Ceasefire Ukraine
Eurotopics: Ukraine War - New Talks on Ceasefire
By Eurotopics
6h ago
New Round of US-Russia Talks Kick Off in Saudi Arabia After ‘Productive’ US-Ukraine Meeting War in Ukraine
New Round of US-Russia Talks Kick Off in Saudi Arabia After ‘Productive’ US-Ukraine Meeting
By Katie Livingstone
21h ago
Trump Fumes as Drone and Missile Strikes Continue Despite So-Called Mini Truce Putin
Trump Fumes as Drone and Missile Strikes Continue Despite So-Called Mini Truce
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
US-Russia Talks on Ukraine Kick Off in Saudi Arabia War in Ukraine
US-Russia Talks on Ukraine Kick Off in Saudi Arabia
By AFP
1d ago
Read Next
March 25 - Belarus Freedom Day Belarus
March 25 - Belarus Freedom Day
By Kyiv Post
41m ago
Russia to Train 1.5 Million Drone Operators Over 5 Years, Will Use Kids to Build Them in-depth Drones
Russia to Train 1.5 Million Drone Operators Over 5 Years, Will Use Kids to Build Them
By Sergii Kostezh
52m ago
US Senators Push Trump Administration to Use Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine US
US Senators Push Trump Administration to Use Seized Russian Assets for Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
The Results of Riyadh Talks With White House ‘Will Not Be Made Public,’ Kremlin Says Ukraine
The Results of Riyadh Talks With White House ‘Will Not Be Made Public,’ Kremlin Says
By Kyiv Post
2h ago
« Previous ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, March 24, 2025
Next » Eurotopics: Ukraine War - New Talks on Ceasefire