[UPDATES] As of noon Kyiv time on Tuesday, a second round of talks between Ukraine and the US in Saudi Arabia has ended, a source in Kyiv’s delegation said Tuesday.

“The talks are over. All details will be announced later,” the Ukrainian source told a small group of media, including AFP.

[UPDATES] As of 10 a.m. Kyiv time on Tuesday, Ukrainian and US representatives have started a new round of negotiations in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to discuss a possible cease-fire in the Black Sea and an agreement to halt strikes on energy infrastructure, AFP reported, citing a source in Ukraine’s delegation.

According to Bloomberg, the discussions focus on a proposed 30-day cease-fire in the region.

The meeting comes just one day after Kremlin and White House officials met for 12 hours to discuss key security issues, with Moscow refusing to share any specific outcomes of the talks.

“The results of the talks between Russia and the United States in Riyadh have been reported to Moscow and Washington,” Kremlin spokesperson Peskov told RIA Novosti.

He said that the outcomes are currently “being analyzed,” adding that their content would definitely not be published, as “the contacts were of a technical nature.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Ukraine and the United States will meet again following recent 12-hour talks between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia.

With Ukrainian negotiators waiting nearby, a day after they sat down with Trump’s team, the Americans and Russians, met in Riyadh with a Black Sea ceasefire at the top of the agenda.

President Donald Trump is pushing for a rapid end to the three-year war and hopes the latest round of talks will pave the way for a breakthrough.

Speaking during his evening address on Monday, Zelensky mentioned that he had had a conversation with Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, who has been actively involved in the talks.

“A meeting with the American team took place yesterday. Today, US representatives met with Russian officials involved in the war. After that, the Ukrainian and American teams met again. I expect another update soon,” Zelensky said.

He accused Russia of prolonging the war and harming both Ukraine and the international community.

“To push Russia toward peace, we need strong actions. We support any strong initiative that makes diplomacy more effective. This includes sanctions, support for Ukraine, and international coordination,” he said.

Russian state media RIA Novosti reported at 10:05 p.m. on Monday that US-Russia talks ended after more than 12 hours. A joint statement from both nations is expected on Tuesday, March 25.

On March 23, the day before the talks with Russian representatives, the Trump delegation met with the Ukrainian team in Saudi Arabia. Initially, reports said the discussion focused on attacks on energy infrastructure, but later reports revealed that a partial ceasefire at sea was also discussed. Zelensky described the talks as constructive and useful.