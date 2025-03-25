Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has stated that the possibility of restoring the Black Sea Grain Initiative was discussed during Monday’s Russian-US talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to Russia’s Channel One, he said Moscow requires “clear guarantees” before agreeing to revive the deal.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“Given the unfortunate experience of agreements with Kyiv, guarantees can only come as a direct order from Washington to Zelensky and his team. And I believe our American partners have received this message,” Russian media said, citing Lavrov.

He also claimed that the US understands that “only Washington can ensure positive results in stopping the shelling of civilian and energy infrastructure not linked to the military-industrial complex.”

Advertisement

Lavrov dismissed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s credibility, saying, “Our position is simple: we cannot take this man at his word.”

Despite this, he maintained that Moscow supports reviving the Black Sea Grain Initiative, insisting that Russia wants “a predictable grain and fertilizer market.”

Monday’s Russian-US talks in Riyadh reportedly lasted around 12 hours. The Kremlin later described them as “detailed negotiations” and stated that their content “will definitely not be made public.”

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, which operated from July 2022 to July 2023, was an agreement brokered by the UN and Turkey that allowed Ukraine to export grain safely. However, Russia withdrew from the deal in July 2023.

Russia Blames ‘Ukrainian Position’ as War Talks in Riyadh Hit Deadlock
Other Topics of Interest

Russia Blames ‘Ukrainian Position’ as War Talks in Riyadh Hit Deadlock

The discussions between Russian and American negotiators in Riyadh lasted more than 12 hours and ended without any public statements regarding a truce.

That same month, as Moscow dismantled the agreement, it ramped up attacks on Ukraine’s civilian port infrastructure.

Before the deal collapsed, it had facilitated the export of nearly 33 million tons of grain and other food products during the year, according to AFP.

In response to Russia’s decision, Ukraine developed a “humanitarian corridor” in the Black Sea to bypass Russia’s blockade a month later.

Advertisement
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 20
Trump Fumes as Drone and Missile Strikes Continue Despite So-Called Mini Truce
By Kyiv Post
1d ago
‘The One Who Brought This War Must Take It Away’ – US-Ukraine Talks Wrap Up in Riyadh
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Spook Who Gave Putin Intel That Led to Ukraine Invasion Part of Russia’s Negotiating Team
By Kyiv Post
Mar. 20
Read Next
‘No One Recognizes These Territories as Russian’– Zelensky Welcomes Black Sea Deal but Is Concerned About Witkoff’s Stance Zelensky
‘No One Recognizes These Territories as Russian’– Zelensky Welcomes Black Sea Deal but Is Concerned About Witkoff’s Stance
By Kyiv Post
37m ago
Russia Holds Black Sea Security Deal Hostage – Demands Sanctions Relief Ukraine
Russia Holds Black Sea Security Deal Hostage – Demands Sanctions Relief
By Julia Struck
8h ago
Russia Blames ‘Ukrainian Position’ as War Talks in Riyadh Hit Deadlock War in Ukraine
Russia Blames ‘Ukrainian Position’ as War Talks in Riyadh Hit Deadlock
By Alisa Orlova
12h ago
The Results of Riyadh Talks With White House ‘Will Not Be Made Public,’ Kremlin Says Ukraine
The Results of Riyadh Talks With White House ‘Will Not Be Made Public,’ Kremlin Says
By Kyiv Post
16h ago
« Previous Ukraine, US Agree on Black Sea Security – Russian Warships Must Stay East
Next » Russia Holds Black Sea Security Deal Hostage – Demands Sanctions Relief