Russia launched its most extensive Shahed drone attack on Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, overnight, causing fires and damaging multiple buildings, including an industrial enterprise and a fire station.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration, reported via Telegram that Russian forces targeted the region with drones, igniting several fires in Kryvyi Rih.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

Firefighters quickly responded and managed to contain the blazes.

According to Lysak, the drone strikes damaged an administrative building, warehouses, a company, and six cars. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, emphasized the unprecedented scale of the attack.

“This was the most massive kamikaze drone strike on Kryvyi Rih since the start of the war,” he wrote on Telegram.

Advertisement

Emergency services were dispatched to the affected sites, and Vilkul confirmed that an administrative building, warehouses, an industrial enterprise, and a fire department were hit.

He praised Ukraine’s air defense for intercepting many of the incoming drones.

“A total of 12 enemy UAVs were shot down over the region throughout the evening and night... Without this, the consequences could have been much more severe,” Vilkul wrote.

Despite the attack, Kryvyi Rih’s public transport, hospitals, and social institutions com=ntinue tooperate normally.

‘They Were Soviet, You A** Helmet’ – Backlash Over US Envoy’s Ukrainian Nukes Claim
Other Topics of Interest

‘They Were Soviet, You A** Helmet’ – Backlash Over US Envoy’s Ukrainian Nukes Claim

Politicians and diplomats have blasted Trump’s special representative Richard Grenell over his claim that the nuclear weapons Ukrainians gave up weren’t theirs, they belonged to Russia.

On the evening of March 25, Russian forces also launched strike drones toward other regions of Ukraine. Explosions were heard near Cherkasy, and in the morning, reports emerged of drone strikes on Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, damaging civilian infrastructure, including the market area, and sparking fires.

This news might be updated

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post

Kyiv Post is Ukraine’s first and oldest English news organization since 1995. Its international market reach of 97% outside of Ukraine makes it truly Ukraine’s Global – and most reliable – Voice.

POPULAR
Maybe the Kremlin Needs a Break? Ukraine’s Drones Are Pummeling Russia
By Stefan Korshak
Mar. 20
Trump Fumes as Drone and Missile Strikes Continue Despite So-Called Mini Truce
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
HIMARS Strike Wipes Out Four Russian Helicopters in Belgorod
By Julia Struck
2d ago
The Ukrainian Army Invades the Russian Federation – Again
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
More on Drones
AFU Destroys Another North Korean ‘Koksan’ Artillery in Donetsk Region Drones
AFU Destroys Another North Korean ‘Koksan’ Artillery in Donetsk Region
By Alisa Orlova
22h ago
Russia to Train 1.5 Million Drone Operators Over 5 Years, Will Use Kids to Build Them in-depth Drones
Russia to Train 1.5 Million Drone Operators Over 5 Years, Will Use Kids to Build Them
By Sergii Kostezh
23h ago
The Ukrainian Army Invades the Russian Federation – Again War in Ukraine
The Ukrainian Army Invades the Russian Federation – Again
By Stefan Korshak
1d ago
Russian Drone Attacks Injure Two in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia Kyiv
Russian Drone Attacks Injure Two in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia
By Kyiv Post
2d ago
Read Next
Drones to Save, Not Take Life – Ukrainian Aerial Delivered Medical Services Expand War in Ukraine
Drones to Save, Not Take Life – Ukrainian Aerial Delivered Medical Services Expand
By Kyiv Post
7m ago
Moscow Says Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Part of Russia – Rules Out Return to Ukraine NATO
Moscow Says Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Part of Russia – Rules Out Return to Ukraine
By Kyiv Post
59m ago
‘They Were Soviet, You A** Helmet’ – Backlash Over US Envoy’s Ukrainian Nukes Claim Nuclear weapons
‘They Were Soviet, You A** Helmet’ – Backlash Over US Envoy’s Ukrainian Nukes Claim
By Kyiv Post
1h ago
‘We Will Never Agree to Forceful Change of Borders’ – Baltics Vow Europe
‘We Will Never Agree to Forceful Change of Borders’ – Baltics Vow
By Alex Raufoglu
3h ago
« Previous Russia Abducting Ukrainian Children to ‘Forcibly Turn Them Into Russians,’ Says Report
Next » Trump Says Russians Could Be ‘Dragging Their Feet’ on Ceasefire