Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Administration, reported via Telegram that Russian forces targeted the region with drones , igniting several fires in Kryvyi Rih.

Russia launched its most extensive Shahed drone attack on Kryvyi Rih , the hometown of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, overnight, causing fires and damaging multiple buildings, including an industrial enterprise and a fire station.

Firefighters quickly responded and managed to contain the blazes.

According to Lysak, the drone strikes damaged an administrative building, warehouses, a company, and six cars. No casualties or injuries were reported.

Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, emphasized the unprecedented scale of the attack.

“This was the most massive kamikaze drone strike on Kryvyi Rih since the start of the war,” he wrote on Telegram.

Emergency services were dispatched to the affected sites, and Vilkul confirmed that an administrative building, warehouses, an industrial enterprise, and a fire department were hit.

He praised Ukraine’s air defense for intercepting many of the incoming drones.

“A total of 12 enemy UAVs were shot down over the region throughout the evening and night... Without this, the consequences could have been much more severe,” Vilkul wrote.

Despite the attack, Kryvyi Rih’s public transport, hospitals, and social institutions com=ntinue tooperate normally.

On the evening of March 25, Russian forces also launched strike drones toward other regions of Ukraine. Explosions were heard near Cherkasy, and in the morning, reports emerged of drone strikes on Okhtyrka in the Sumy region, damaging civilian infrastructure, including the market area, and sparking fires.

