Ukraine can fire thousands of artillery rounds daily, defending itself against Russian invaders. At the same time, NATO forces in Afghanistan might have fired 300 rounds a day.

That’s according to The New York Times, Ukrinform reports.

According to NATO officials, the amount of artillery being used is staggering. In Afghanistan, NATO forces might have fired even 300 artillery rounds a day and had no real worries about air defense.

But Ukraine can fire thousands of rounds daily and remains desperate for air defense against Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones.