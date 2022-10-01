On Saturday, October 1, the US law on Lend-Lease for Ukraine entered into force, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk has said.

“Today, the US law on Lend-Lease for Ukraine entered into force. Which means more weapons of different and high-quality. Ukraine will definitely return all its territories,” he wrote on Twitter.

 

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Interfax-Ukraine
Interfax-Ukraine
