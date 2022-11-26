Ukraine returned 12 compatriots from Russian captivity: eight military and three civilians, one of whom was considered missing.

That’s according to the head of the President’s Office, Andriy Yermak, who broke the news on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

“Another POW exchange. We managed to free 12 of our people. Among them are four Navy troops, two national guardsmen, border guards, and one is from Territorial Defense. There are also three civilians – a family couple and another man who was considered missing. Among the military are two officers, as well as seven privates and sergeants,” Yermak said.

He noted that among the troops there are defenders of Mariupol, the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, and Snake Island. At the same time, the head of the President’s Office recalled that this week 98 Ukrainians were returned from Russian captivity.

“We are working on the release of all our people. We are not stopping. I’m grateful for the efforts of the Coordination Headquarters on POW treatment,” he emphasized.