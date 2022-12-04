This winter, Russia will boost its cyber activities in an attempt to influence countries that support Ukraine. That’s according to Bloomberg, which refers to Microsoft, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Moscow will intensify its cyber efforts to pressure the sources of Ukraine’s military and political support both domestic and foreign,” the article said.

It added that Clint Watts, general manager of Microsoft’s digital threat analysis center, urged customers to prepare for more Russian cyber attacks over the winter.

could be interesting for you:

Alongside almost two months of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, there have been “complementary” cyber attacks on Ukrainian and foreign-based supply chains as well as “cyber-enabled influence operations,” he added.

Those efforts are intended to “undermine US, EU, and NATO political support for Ukraine, and to shake the confidence and determination of Ukrainian citizens.”

So far, Russian efforts to amplify popular dissent — for example, over high energy prices and inflation across Europe — have had limited impact, but they “foreshadow what may become broadening tactics during the winter ahead,” the report said.
Watts said that Russian operatives are attempting to boost certain narratives online through state-affiliated media outlets and social media accounts, including efforts to undermine elected officials and democratic institutions.

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
Similar topics of Interest

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 
To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
3 minutes ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
9 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
40 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous OPEC+ Agrees to Keep Output Levels Unchanged
Next » More Than 500 Ukrainian Localities Without Power