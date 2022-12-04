This winter, Russia will boost its cyber activities in an attempt to influence countries that support Ukraine. That’s according to Bloomberg, which refers to Microsoft, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Moscow will intensify its cyber efforts to pressure the sources of Ukraine’s military and political support both domestic and foreign,” the article said.

It added that Clint Watts, general manager of Microsoft’s digital threat analysis center, urged customers to prepare for more Russian cyber attacks over the winter.

could be interesting for you: View the latest war in ukraine update in the Kyiv Post’s news stories released today.

Alongside almost two months of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, there have been “complementary” cyber attacks on Ukrainian and foreign-based supply chains as well as “cyber-enabled influence operations,” he added.

Those efforts are intended to “undermine US, EU, and NATO political support for Ukraine, and to shake the confidence and determination of Ukrainian citizens.”

So far, Russian efforts to amplify popular dissent — for example, over high energy prices and inflation across Europe — have had limited impact, but they “foreshadow what may become broadening tactics during the winter ahead,” the report said.

Watts said that Russian operatives are attempting to boost certain narratives online through state-affiliated media outlets and social media accounts, including efforts to undermine elected officials and democratic institutions.