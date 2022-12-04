On the roads leading to the front in Ukraine’s war-torn east, every morning begins with a familiar scene — soldiers filling up trucks, sipping steaming coffee and catching up between bites of fresh hot dogs.

Wrapped in buns, toasted and served with an array of condiments, the spirit-raising snack is served at petrol stations, kiosks, and bakeries across the country.

Near the front, some petrol stations offer them free to men in uniform, often resulting in long queues and sold-out stock.

could be interesting for you: Get the most recent war in ukraine update from the Kyiv Post's daily news reports for today.

“It’s like a tradition to come here for a short pit stop to drink a cup of good coffee and eat a nice hot dog,” said a 57-year-old soldier fighting in the Donbas region, who uses the name Casper.

“My wife says this is not food,” he grinned. “I used to eat home-cooked food… now you see I eat hot dogs, but she doesn’t know about it.”

Casper is not alone — many have changed their eating habits since Russian forces invaded Ukraine in February, pushing hundreds of thousands to take up arms to fight back.

Jose, the nom de guerre of a 26-year-old military engineer in Donbas, likes white bread with mayonnaise, mustard and ketchup for his morning hot dog.

He used to opt for brown bread — but jokes that it no longer seems to matter under artillery fire.