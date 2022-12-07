The war started by Russian President Vladimir Putin is not the result, but the cause of NATO expansion, according to U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

According to Ukrinform, he said this in his remarks at the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California.

“Russia wasn’t provoked. Russia wasn’t threatened. Russia wasn’t attacked. Instead, one man chose war. And Putin’s war is not the result of NATO expansion. It is the cause of NATO expansion. And now, because of the Kremlin’s longing for a vanished empire, Europe faces its worst security crisis since the end of World War II,” Austin said.

He recalled that Russia, as a member of the UN Security Council, “is waging war to deny democracy to more than 43 million people.”