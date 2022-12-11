Ukraine attacked the Russian-occupied southern city of Melitopol on Saturday evening, the Kremlin-installed local authorities and Ukrainian officials said.

The strategically located city, which had a pre-war population of just over 150,000 people, is located in the southern region of Zaporizhzhia that Moscow claims to have annexed.

Russian-installed officials and Ukrainian authorities issued conflicting reports about the target of the strikes and the casualties, and AFP was not immediately able to verify the information.

could be interesting for you:

Yevgeny Balitsky, the Russia-installed head of Zaporizhzhia region, said that using US-supplied HIMARS long-range rocket launchers, Ukrainian troops struck Melitopol at around 9:00 pm Saturday.

He claimed that the attack had destroyed a "recreation centre" on the outskirts of Melitopol, killed two people and injured another 10. The place was hit when people were eating dinner, he added.

Balitsky said two rockets had been shot down, while another four reached their target.

Another Moscow-installed regional official, Vladimir Rogov, released a picture of a major fire ravaging the "recreation centre."

Ivan Fedorov, the exiled mayor of Melitopol, said for his part that Ukrainian forces hit Russian troops in Melitopol and that dozens of "invaders" had been killed.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine's armed forces.

HIMARS have been playing a key role in counteroffensives against Moscow's troops in the east and south of Ukraine.

Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
Similar topics of Interest

Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack

The attack targeted regions including the capital Kyiv, the southern region of Kherson as well as the western Khmelnytsky region.

Russian forces seized Melitopol in the beginning of the offensive which began on February 24.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms War in Ukraine
11 minutes ago
OPINION: Russia’s Invasion Cannot Derail Ukraine’s Rule of Law Reforms
By Denys Maslov
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
Ukraine Says Shot Down 30 Drones in New Attack
By AFP
Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West EXCLUSIVE War in Ukraine
2 hours ago
OPINION: Five Blows to a Tyrant – Ensuring Victory for Ukraine and the West
By Oksana Bashuk Hepburn
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Ukraine Actively Developing Domestic Drones
Next » Award-Winning Cinematographer Stefan Czapsky Says Ukrainians Should “Tell Your Stories.”