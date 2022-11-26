Ukraine does not need negotiations with Russia until it wins on the battlefield, otherwise there will be no lasting peace and the nation will later have to fight Russia off once again.

That is why NATO needs to increase its support for Ukraine, said Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, who spoke at a press conference in Brussels on November 25, Ukrinform reports.

“There will be no lasting peace if the aggressor wins, if oppression and autocracy prevail over freedom and democracy. Most wars end with negotiations but what happens at the negotiating table depends on what happens on the battlefield. Therefore, the best way to increase the chances for a peaceful solution is to support Ukraine. So NATO will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. We will not back down,” said the General Secretary.

He reiterated that the world must not allow Putin to win because otherwise “all of us will pay a much higher price, for many years to come.”

As reported, a meeting of the North Atlantic Council at the level of foreign ministers will be held in Bucharest on November 29-30. The most urgent issues of Euro-Atlantic security will be considered, including the developments around the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine.

 

