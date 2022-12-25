Sixteen people were killed and 64 injured in Russia’s shelling of the Kherson region on Dec. 24.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Yaroslav Yanushevych on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russian occupiers opened fire on the Kherson region 71 times. They struck with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars. The enemy attacked the regional center 41 times. Downtown Kherson came under extensive enemy fire: civilians were killed and buildings destroyed. The enemy shelling also affected industrial premises, health facilities, detached houses and apartment blocks,” -  Yanushevych wrote.

could be interesting for you:

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank Kherson region on November 11, 2022. Russian troops have been continuously shelling the region from the left bank since then.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
UkrInform
UkrInform
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
6 minutes ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
12 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
43 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Christmas Greetings from President Zelensky
Next » Defying Russia, Some Ukrainians Embrace Christmas in December