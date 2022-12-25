Sixteen people were killed and 64 injured in Russia’s shelling of the Kherson region on Dec. 24.

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Yaroslav Yanushevych on Telegram, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russian occupiers opened fire on the Kherson region 71 times. They struck with artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and mortars. The enemy attacked the regional center 41 times. Downtown Kherson came under extensive enemy fire: civilians were killed and buildings destroyed. The enemy shelling also affected industrial premises, health facilities, detached houses and apartment blocks,” - Yanushevych wrote.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated the right-bank Kherson region on November 11, 2022. Russian troops have been continuously shelling the region from the left bank since then.