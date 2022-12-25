Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in a Christmas greeting to Ukrainians said that Christmas in Ukraine now echoes alongside the din of war and the clash of weapons.

"Unfortunately, this year the message of the good news about Christmas echoes alongside the din of war and the clash of weapons in your Fatherland, which is experiencing the horrible consequences of a provocative and unjust invasion. This war, provoked by the aggression of the Russian Federation last February, is the worst European geopolitical and humanitarian crisis since at the end of the Second World War, with a negative impact on the environment and society worldwide. For us Christians, all wars are the murder of our brothers," Bartholomew said.

The Ecumenical Patriarch noted that the credibility of religions today depends on their attitude towards protecting human freedom and dignity and their contribution to peace.

"The Mother Church is especially thinking of you all who are celebrating the Nativity of Christ in this cold season, particularly this year in Ukraine, without electricity, without heating, and is unceasingly praying for the immediate restoration of peace and justice, for the revival of Ukraine," Bartholomew said.

He added that only solidarity with the Ukrainian people can overcome evil and darkness. "We hope, when time permits, to revisit your unsubdued Homeland, finding then all the Orthodox Christians in Ukraine united in one flourishing Church! We wish you all many blessed years!" the Patriarch said.