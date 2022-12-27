A group of Ukrainian soldiers were killed while carrying out a mission inside the Russian Federation, the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) has claimed.

Issuing a statement on Telegram Monday, Dec. 26, the FSB reported that four Ukrainian fighters were killed during an attempt to enter Russian territory, stating that their deaths had been caused by the group “falling into a minefield.”

The four servicemen are: Maksym Mykhaylov, Taras Karpyuk, Bohdan Lyagov, and group commander Yuriy Horovets, who went by the call sign “Svyatosha.”

Confirming their deaths, Ukrainian soldier and political analyst Yevhen Karas shared his memories of the fallen group on Telegram.

“A successful saboteur,” he wrote about 34-year-old Horovets. “This was far from his first intelligence outing.

“Nationalist. Christian. Actor. Traveler. Veteran. A long-time member of Dmytro Korchynsky’s ‘brotherhood’ community.’”

Referring to 32-year-old Mykhaylov as a “Cossack,” Karas added that he was “kind and brave… soft, but with a fire in his eyes. A romantic who lit the stars over the occupied territories of Bryansk, Kursk and Belgorod, with plasticine.”

Of Bohdan Lyagov, Karas wrote that the 19-year-old soldier “immediately volunteered for a sabotage group” when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February.

“The boy was extremely brave,” he continued. “He was always called up as a volunteer. And although he complained that due to his young age he was often not taken on the most difficult tasks, he was happy.”

“He was considered brilliantly capable, because he showed some of the best results in physical and tactical training,” he added.

In their statement, the FSB reported that “foreign weapons” and equipment had been found among the bodies of the fallen soldiers, including SIG Sauer submachine guns, navigation devices, and bombs with the equivalent of around 40 kilograms of TNT.

It is very rare for the death of Ukrainian servicemen inside Russia to be confirmed by Ukrainian sources.

Bordering Ukraine, the Russian oblast of Bryansk recently hit headlines following several attacks, most recently on Nov. 30, when three tanks containing thousands of tons of diesel fuel caught fire.

The fire was sparked by a drone dropping explosives into one of the tanks, Russian media outlets reported at the time.

Video footage taken shortly after the strike showed smoke billowing from two of the fuel tanks and a thick column of black smoke rising into the sky. No one was killed in the incident.