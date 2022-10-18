Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Tuesday, Oct.18, that Russian forces had “destroyed” a third of Ukraine’s power stations in repeated strikes that targeted energy infrastructure and caused blackouts across the country.

“Since October 10, 30 percent of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed, causing massive blackouts across the country,” Zelensky said on Twitter.

could be interesting for you:

He added there was “no space left for negotiations with (President Vladimir) Putin’s regime”.

Several regions of Ukraine, including the capital Kyiv, were experiencing power cuts after a new round of strikes Tuesday hit energy facilities.

In Kyiv, energy operator DTEK said there were “interruptions” to the electricity and water supply to the residents of the capital’s left bank.

“Engineers are investigating and making all the necessary efforts to restore the power to the city’s residents,” the company said on Facebook.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko called on residents to save electricity “as much as possible” and avoid using appliances with high energy consumption.

Parts of Zhytomyr region, west of Kyiv, were also without electricity after strikes on an energy facility, governor Vitaliy Bunechko said.

He added there were no casualties.

The region’s main city Zhytomyr was without electricity and water with hospitals working “on backup power supplies”, mayor Serhiy Shukhomlyn said on Facebook.

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January
Similar topics of Interest

Ukraine Urges EU to Unblock 50 bn Euros in Aid in January

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 

Power cuts were reported in parts of Dnipro region in central Ukraine following a strike on energy infrastructure that caused “fire and serious damage”, governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

There were also “interruptions” in water supply on the left bank of Dnipro city, he added, while the neighbouring city of Pavlograd was without water after a strike on a “critical infrastructure facility”, according to its city council.

In the southern city of Mykolaiv overnight strikes hit a residential building in the central district — killing at least one person — as well as a flower market in the same area.

Power supply was restored there on Tuesday morning, Oct.18.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine EXCLUSIVE Religion
8 minutes ago
Russia Exploits ‘Christian Persecution Complex’ to Undermine US Aid to Ukraine
By Gina Christian
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15 US
13 minutes ago
‘Weapons of Victory’ Ukraine MoD Advent Calendar – Update Dec. 15
By Kyiv Post
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog Kyiv
44 minutes ago
Kyiv School Denies Two Children Entry to Bomb Shelter With Their Dog
By Julia Struck
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Kremlin Says Putin Not Ending Mobilisation Yet
Next » Russians Against Putin: NRA Claims Massive Hack of Russian Government Contractors’ Computers