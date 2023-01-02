For more than 10 months, Ukraine has been at war with Russia, which for years called itself a brotherly nation. And then it attacked on February 24, 2022, and continued shelling the peaceful Ukrainians at the beginning of 2023.

Ukrainians believe in the imminent victory and return of all occupied territories, despite Russian terror. Help from the whole world gives faith that the dream of Ukrainians will definitely come true.

Kyiv Post has prepared the rating of those who brought the victory of Ukraine closer and will continue this work in 2023. We did not rank participants by influence. Our goal is to show society those leaders who fight for the future of Ukraine on various fronts: from military to political, from cultural to space.

We express our gratitude to every Ukrainian soldier, volunteer, doctor, world political leaders, and world-famous stars who are doing everything to bring peace to Ukraine.

Ukrainian Officials