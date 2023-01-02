For more than 10 months, Ukraine has been at war with Russia, which for years called itself a brotherly nation. And then it attacked on February 24, 2022, and continued shelling the peaceful Ukrainians at the beginning of 2023.
Ukrainians believe in the imminent victory and return of all occupied territories, despite Russian terror. Help from the whole world gives faith that the dream of Ukrainians will definitely come true.
Kyiv Post has prepared the rating of those who brought the victory of Ukraine closer and will continue this work in 2023. We did not rank participants by influence. Our goal is to show society those leaders who fight for the future of Ukraine on various fronts: from military to political, from cultural to space.
We express our gratitude to every Ukrainian soldier, volunteer, doctor, world political leaders, and world-famous stars who are doing everything to bring peace to Ukraine.
Ukrainian Officials
Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine. Photo by the Presidential Office
Andriy Yermak, Head of the Presidential Office. Photo by the Presidential Office
Denys Shmyhal, Prime Minister of Ukraine. Photo by press office
Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Presidential Office. Photo by the Presidential Office
Olha Stefanishyna, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine. Photo by press office
German Galushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine. Photo by press office
Andriy Pyshnyy, Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine. Photo: Facebook
Vitaliy Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration. Photo by Sipa USA
Vitaliy Klitschko, Mayor of Kyiv. Photo by press office
Andriy Sadovyy, Mayor of Lviv. Photo by press office
Ukrainian Military
Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo by AFP
Valeriy Zaluzhnyy, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo by press office
Kyrylo Budanov, Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine. Photo by press office
Oleksiy Reznikov, Minister of Defense of Ukraine. Photo by press office
Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine. Photo by press office
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Colonel general, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Photo by press office
Andriy Kovalchuk, Major General, Commander of the Operational Command "South". Photo by press office
Viktor Nikoliuk, Major General, Commander of the Operational Command "North". Photo by press office
Ukrainian Diplomats
Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Photo: Facebook
Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN. Photo: Facebook
Andriy Melnyk, the former ambassador of Ukraine to Germany. Photo by press office
Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA. Photo: Facebook
Vadym Prystaiko, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Photo be Unian
Vasyl Gamyanin, Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia. Photo by press office
Sergiy Korsunsky, Ambassador of Ukraine to Japan. Photo by Ukrinform
Nataliia Galibarenko, Head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO. Photo by Suspilne
Vsevolod Chentsov, Head of the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union. Photo by press office
Foreign Leaders
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the President of the United States of America Joe Biden. Photo by the Presidential Office
Boris Johnson, the former Prime Minister of Great Britain. Photo by the Presidential Office
Andrzej Duda, the President of Poland. Photo by the Presidential Office
Alar Karis, the President of Estonia. Photo by AP
Egils Levits, the President of Latvia. Photo by the Presidential Office
Gitanas Nauseda, the President of Lithuania. Photo by the Presidential Office
Sanna Marin, the Prime Minister of Finland. Photo by the Presidential Office
Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister of Great Britain. Photo by the Presidential Office
Ursula von der Leyen, the President of the European Commission. Photo by the Presidential Office
Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General. Photo by AP
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.. Photo by Flickr
Charles Michel, the President of the European Council. Photo by the Presidential Office
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Turkey. Photo by the Presidential Office
Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of Germany. Photo by the Presidential Office
Emmanuel Macron, the president of France. Photo by the Presidential Office
Mark Rutte, the Prime Minister of the Netherlands. Photo by the Presidential Office
Justin Trudeau, the Prime Minister of Canada. Photo by the Presidential Office
Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the opposition leader of Belarus. Photo by AFP
Analysts/Scholars/Journalists
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a historian, writer Timothy Snyder. Photo by the Presidential Office
Anne Applebaum, a journalist and writer. Photo by Ukrinform.
Anders Aslund, an international economic analyst. Photo by Ukrinform
Diane Francis, a journalist
Julia Davis, a journalist. Photo by Sandoval Media/Hector Sandoval
Timothy Ash, aneconomits, financial analyst, Photo by ft.com
Kurt Volker, a diplomat. Photo by Unian
Ben Hodges, a military analyst. Photo by US Embassy
Peter Dickinson, a journalist, writer. Photo by UCMC
Michael McFaul, a diplomat. Photo by AP
Serhii Plokhii, a historian. Photo by Cenzor.net
David Letterman, a comedian. Photo: Twitter
Ukrainian Civic, Cultural and Sports Figures
Ukrainian volunteers. Photo by Help Ukraine Center
Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine. Photo by the Presidential Office
Oleksandra Matviichuk, a human rights activist, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Photo by Getty Images
Iuliia Mendel, a journalist, former press-secretary for the president of Ukraine. Photo: Facebook
Taras Topolya, a singer. Photo: Instagram
Andrii Khlyvniuk, a singer. Photo: Instagram
Serhiy Zhadan, a writer. Photo: Instagram
Yaroslava Gres, a coordinator of the fundraising platform United24. Photo: Facebook
Jamala, a singer. Photo: Instagram
Kalush, a music band. Photo by AP
Elina Svitolina, a tennis player. Photo by press office
Andriy Shevchenko, a football player. Photo by Getty Images
Oleksandr Usyk, a boxer. Photo: Instagram
Popular Foreigners Supporters
Pink Floyd, a music band. Photo by The Guardian
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Sean Penn, an actor and film director. Photo by the Presidential Office
Actress Angelina Jolie with Ukrainian refugee children. Photo by Reuters
Leonardo DiCaprio, an actor. Photo by EW.
Scorpions, a music band. Photo: Twitter scorpionizer
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Scott Kelly, an astronaut. Photo by the Presidential Office
Rod Stewart, a singer and composer. Photo by Sky News
Gigi Hadid, a model. Photo by AFP
Bethenny Frankel, a businesswoman. Photo: Wikipedia
David Beckham, a football player. Photo by AFP
Arnold Schwarzenegger - an actor, a politician. Photo by Getty Images
