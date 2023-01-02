For more than 10 months, Ukraine has been at war with Russia, which for years called itself a brotherly nation. And then it attacked on February 24, 2022, and continued shelling the peaceful Ukrainians at the beginning of 2023.

Ukrainians believe in the imminent victory and return of all occupied territories, despite Russian terror. Help from the whole world gives faith that the dream of Ukrainians will definitely come true.

Kyiv Post has prepared the rating of those who brought the victory of Ukraine closer and will continue this work in 2023. We did not rank participants by influence. Our goal is to show society those leaders who fight for the future of Ukraine on various fronts: from military to political, from cultural to space.

We express our gratitude to every Ukrainian soldier, volunteer, doctor, world political leaders, and world-famous stars who are doing everything to bring peace to Ukraine.

 

Ukrainian Officials

Volodymyr Zelenskyy - the President of Ukraine

Andriy Yermak - Head of the Presidential Office

Denys Shmyhal - Prime Minister of Ukraine

Mykhailo Podolyak - adviser to the head of the Presidential Office

Olha Stefanishyna - Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine

German Galushchenko - Minister of Energy of Ukraine

Andriy Pyshnyy - Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine

Vitaliy Kim - Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration

Vitaliy Klitschko - Mayor of Kyiv

Andriy Sadovyy - Mayor of Lviv

Kyiv is urgently trying to change the narrative that backing from its Western allies is waning as doubts swirl over support from the United States. 

 

Ukrainian Military

Armed Forces of Ukraine

Valeriy Zaluzhnyy - Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyrylo Budanov - Chief of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine

Oleksiy Reznikov - Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Oleksiy Danilov - Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine

Oleksandr Syrskyi - Colonel general, commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Andriy Kovalchuk - Major General, Commander of the Operational Command "South"

Viktor Nikoliuk - Major General, Commander of the Operational Command "North"

 

Ukrainian Diplomats

Dmytro Kuleba - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Sergiy Kyslytsya - Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN

Andriy Melnyk - the former ambassador of Ukraine to Germany

Oksana Markarova - Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA

Vadym Prystaiko - Ambassador of Ukraine to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

Vasyl Gamyanin - Ambassador to the Republic of Indonesia

Sergiy Korsunsky - Ambassador of Ukraine to Japan

Nataliia Galibarenko - Head of the Mission of Ukraine to NATO

Vsevolod Chentsov - Head of the Mission of Ukraine to the European Union

 

Foreign Leaders

Joe Biden - the President of the United States of America

Boris Johnson - the former Prime Minister of Great Britain

Andrzej Duda - the President of Poland

Alar Karis - the President of Estonia

Egils Levits - the President of Latvia

Gitanas Nauseda - the President of Lithuania

Sanna Marin - the Prime Minister of Finland

Rishi Sunak - the Prime Minister of Great Britain

Ursula von der Leyen - the President of the European Commission

Jens Stoltenberg - NATO Secretary General

Josep Borrell - High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

Charles Michel - the President of the European Council

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan - the President of Turkey

Olaf Scholz - Chancellor of Germany

Emmanuel Macron - the president of France

Mark Rutte - the Prime Minister of the Netherlands

Justin Trudeau - the Prime Minister of Canada

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya - the opposition leader of Belarus

 

Analysts/Scholars/Journalists

Timothy Snyder - a historian, writer

Anne Applebaum - a journalist and writer

Anders Aslund - an international economic analyst

Diane Francis - a journalist

Julia Davis - a journalist

Timothy Ash - an economist, financial analyst  

Kurt Volker - a diplomat

Ben Hodges - a military analyst

Peter Dickinson - a journalist, writer

Michael McFaul - a diplomat

Serhii Plokhii - a historian

David Letterman - veteran US TV journalist

 

Ukrainian Civic, Cultural and Sports Figures

Ukrainian volunteers

Workers of critical infrastructure - doctors, energy workers, postmen, conductors, rescuers, etc.

Olena Zelenska - First Lady of Ukraine

Oleksandra Matviichuk - a human rights activist, winner of the Nobel Peace Prize

Iuliia Mendel - a journalist, former press-secretary for the president of Ukraine 

Taras Topolya - a singer

Andrii Khlyvniuk - a singer

Serhiy Zhadan - a writer

Yaroslava Gres - a coordinator of the fundraising platform United24

Jamala - a singer

Kalush - a music band, winners of the Eurovision 2022

Elina Svitolina - a tennis player

Andriy Shevchenko - a football player

Oleksandr Usyk - a boxer

 

Popular Foreigners Supporters 

Pink Floyd - a music band

Sean Penn - an actor and film director

Angelina Jolie - an actress

Leonardo DiCaprio - an actor

Scorpions - a music band

Scott Kelly - an astronaut

Rod Stewart - a singer and composer

Gigi Hadid - a model

Bethenny Frankel - a businesswoman

David Beckham - a football player

Arnold Schwarzenegger - an actor, a politician 

