President Vladimir Putin ordered his government on Tuesday, Jan.3, to ensure by February the screening in cinemas of documentary films dedicated to his assault on Ukraine and the fight against "neo-Nazi" ideology.

The Kremlin said in a statement that the culture ministry had until Feb. 1 to implement the order.

Putin shocked the world by sending troops to Ukraine on Feb. 24 last year, saying the pro-Western country needed to be "demilitarized" and "de-Nazified".

could be interesting for you:

Putin ordered the defense ministry to render assistance to Russian filmmakers who will produce documentaries dedicated to "the heroism of the participants of the special military operation", the Kremlin said, using the official term for the offensive.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has been ordered to report to the president on those efforts by March 1.

Since the start of Moscow's military campaign, state television channels have ramped up propaganda lauding Russian troops fighting in Ukraine as heroes.

Independent media outlets have been suspended or shut down in Russia, with many journalists leaving the country.

Criticism of the offensive in Ukraine is now punishable with jail time, while words such as "war" and "invasion" are banned.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
AFP
AFP
RELATED ARTICLES
Polish Parliament Ousts Right-Wing Populists in Pro-EU Turn Europe
Dec. 11, 20:33
Polish Parliament Ousts Right-Wing Populists in Pro-EU Turn
By AFP
Warsaw Insider: Poland’s New Government - a Very Expensive Farce Poland
Nov. 30, 17:00
Warsaw Insider: Poland’s New Government - a Very Expensive Farce
By Michał Piękoś
NATO Head and Serbian President Call for Constructive Dialogue NATO
Nov. 21, 17:12
NATO Head and Serbian President Call for Constructive Dialogue
By Kyiv Post
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous A Ukrainian Soldier on Why Russian Attack From Belarus Has ‘No Chance’ of Success
Next » EXPLAINED: Why Russia is Blaming the Devastating Makiivka Strike on Mobile Phones