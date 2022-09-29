According to the statement from the U.S. Ministry of Defense, Russia may encounter numerous difficulties in mobilizing significant numbers of civilians.

An official from the Pentagon asserts that the Russians have carried out similar actions before. However, the difficulties Russia faces in combat are illustrated by the hunt for new fighters among civilians.

According to an unnamed U.S. military official, “They mobilized twice before that. Once in 1914 and once in 1941. If you think about the consequences they are experiencing now and compare it to World War I and World War II. It certainly speaks volumes for what the Ukrainians were able to do to the Russian army.”

The training and provision of such a large number of civilians, in his opinion, may present challenges for Russia. After all, a large portion of the military who are in charge of training conscripts are currently engaged in the conflict in Ukraine.

According to publicly available information on the Internet, some Russian conscripts were barely able to finish one day of training before being transferred to fight in Ukraine, the Pentagon official said.

“I’m just thinking about the level of training in our own armed forces and I know for sure that [the Russian’s] is pretty inadequate,” he continued.

On Sept. 21, Putin declared a partial mobilization in Russia, backed the holding of phony elections in the occupied territories of Ukraine, and warned that he could use nuclear weapons in the event of an assault on the Russian Federation.

Russians began actively fleeing the nation as a result of mobilization. According to British intelligence, more people fled from the Russian Federation as a result of the mobilization in one week than Russia had in its forces in February – at the start of the military invasion of Ukraine.

Ramsha Afridi
