Gen. Valery Gerasimov, a key figure behind Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, spoke with President Biden’s top military adviser, the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Charles K. Brown Jr., last week to address concerns about managing escalation between the two nations, The New York Times reported, citing US defense and military officials.

The uncommon conversation occurred last Wednesday, Nov. 27, shortly after Russia launched a nuclear-capable intermediate-range “Oreshnik” ballistic missile at Ukraine.

President Putin previously claimed the missile strike was a reaction to Ukraine’s use of American and British weapons to carry out deeper strikes inside Russian territory.

The US side, through Gen. Brown’s press office, declined to comment on the specifics of the discussion.

However, according to sources cited by The New York Times, Gerasimov told Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. that Russia’s decision to deploy the Oreshnik missile was made prior to the US lifting restrictions on ATACMS strikes.

While the Oreshnik missile was equipped solely with conventional warheads, its deployment likely indicated Russia’s capability to launch nuclear strikes if desired. The missile targeted a weapons facility in Ukraine’s Dnipro.

CNN sources indicated that Gerasimov informed Gen. Brown about Russian military exercises in the Mediterranean. On Dec. 3, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed these drills included the launch of hypersonic Zircon missiles. However, Gerasimov reportedly avoided directly mentioning these missile launches during the call.

Brown, in turn, raised US concerns about other developments, including reports of North Korean troops in combat zones supporting Russian forces. Discussions also included Ukraine’s recent use of US-supplied ATACMS missiles against Russian targets.

This conversation marked a rare interaction between senior military officials from the US and Russia amid heightened tensions. It was the first time Gen. Brown, who assumed his role in December 2023, spoke with Gerasimov. The last known communication at this level occurred during the tenure of Brown’s predecessor.