Dozens of people joined a rally in Seattle, Washington, on May 19 to raise awareness for the plight of Ukrainian soldiers still held in Russian captivity. May marked the second anniversary of the defense of Mariupol, where thousands of Ukrainian soldiers were taken prisoner after the siege of the city ended on May 20, 2022. The rally in Seattle was part of a wider chain of protests organized around the US which were intended to raise awareness for the 1,900 soldiers still in Russian captivity.

The soldiers who fought till the end in Mariupol were hailed as heroes by the Ukrainian government. Drawing Russian forces into a prolonged siege of the city and later the Azovstal steelworks, forced Russia to expend more resources and manpower, preventing them from deploying those soldiers and resources to other areas of the front. Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces stated, “We gained critically needed time to build up our reserves, regroup our forces and get help from our partners.”

Advertisement

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

The Ukrainian soldiers who led the defense of Mariupol ended up changing the trajectory of the war. As a result, the soldiers from Azov were subjected to the most brutal torture endured by Ukrainian prisoners of war. Norman, a drone unit commander from the 109th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, commented on the captivity of Azovstal soldiers: “This is the scariest and worst scenario, to end up being captured. The fate of those who are there and those who wait for them is very hard.”

Other Topics of Interest Moldovan Parliament Denounces Russian ‘Genocide’ in Ukraine Parliament’s deputy speaker documented the number of children killed or missing in the conflict, along with nearly 20,000 taken away to Russia, according to Ukrainian government figures.

The Seattle rally was organized by two local activists, Lina Ngo and Anton Yefremov. Lina is a Ukrainian refugee of Vietnamese descent, and Anton Yefremov is a Ukrainian-American and is the Vice President of Ukraine Defense Support. Both have said they have friends who are fighting on the frontlines and rally supporters of Ukraine through Ukraine Defense Support to raise funds to buy supplies such as drones and night vision equipment for the soldiers.

Advertisement

Speaking about the motivation of organizing the rally, Lina said “The support from activists and local organizations remains strong, but we still need more constant involvement from people. The longer the war goes on, the louder and more actively we need to speak out about it.”