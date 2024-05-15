Ukrainian singer Alyona Alyona said Kyiv’s delegation at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 was fined for wearing T-shirts bearing the inscription “Free Azovstal Defenders,” which they wore to show solidarity with those members of Ukraine’s Armed Forces held as prisoners of war, particularly those from the Azov brigade who had defended Mariupol following the Russian invasion.
According to the singer, the competition rules said that any political inscriptions and brands were prohibited, the guards checked everyone’s clothes as they entered the venue and, if there was an inscription on it, asked to remove it or cover the inscriptions with black tape.
“We knew that when they would show replays of all the artists' performances, they would also show the delegation itself. So, when the camera came up to us, our team quickly opened up and showed our appeal to the whole world. We took a big risk, but it worked out. We just got off with a financial penalty,” Alyona Alyona wrote on X / Twitter
According to the singer, the Ukrainian team put the T-shirts on, under their other clothing, before entering the hall and were thus able to go into the green room wearing them.
Last weekend Ukraine’s duo of Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil, performed the song “Teresa & Maria,” which clinched third place with 453 points.
Ukraine’s consistent success in recent years includes a 5th place finish for Go_A in 2021, victory for Kalush Orchestra in 2022, and a 6th place for the TVORCHI duo in 2023.
The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 took place in Malmö, Sweden, from May 5. The first and second semi-finals were held on May 7 and 9, respectively, with the grand final airing on May 11.
Representing Ukraine, Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil made a striking entrance on the Turquoise Carpet. Their outfits, adorned with keys, symbolized homes lost due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.
The artists announced their plans to raise funds for the reconstruction of a war-affected gymnasium in the Dnipropetrovsk region.
Comments (3)
I used to watch Eurovison as a kid with my parents, it was fun to bet on the result.
I think 90% of the people who used to watch it no longer will and the whole thing has descended into a left wing political gay propaganda nightmare that is no longer suitable for family viewing.
Why isn't it just about the singing anymore? If you cannot sing yet make a virtue signalling political statement you will probably get votes.
I support Ukraine, I do not support political statements forced upon our young people by footballers, entertainers or teachers. What traditional institution is this generation going to ruin next? Family Fortunes?
Anyone who has watched Eurovision can see its an extremely liberal entertainment event. Heck the winning entry this year NEMO appear in his tutu; past winner Conchita in his beard and dress. Others in the bondage outfits or scary masks / hats, dudes wearing horse heads, woman in lingerie. .....and thats just fine if no one gets hurt. Which no one was. Makes for a more interesting world. To each his own.
But now Eurovision says wearing an AZOV referencing t-shirt must be fined. Given the above past allowances is Eurovision management entirely detached from reality? For Christ sake these Ukrainian performers were raising funds to rebuild homes damaged by russia.....and Eurovison fines them over a t-shirt. Disgusting.
Stupid move Eurovision...ridiculously punitive and totally unnecessary!
Someone in Eurovision management is probably being controlled by some nefariously sourced despot money. Time to start an internal investigation of that staff.
Azov Nazis should all be put against a wall by the Russians
@Wake up, The only nazis, de facto by what you do, are Russian.
@Wake up, foreskin russian orc troll shite. You bad loser. Azov kicked your russian orcs arses. Get over it. Work on some new false claims on holey fico.
@Wake up, typical comment from a genocidal fascist = Nazi. You must know that, however long it takes, you will end up in the ICC :) No walls, except in your prison cell.