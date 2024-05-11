In a cathedral in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia, in front of hundreds of mourners, Nazary Hryntsevych’s mother and girlfriend rested their heads on the side of his open coffin.

Known by the call sign Hrinka, the soldier had become a national hero and symbol of defiance against the Russian invasion.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM! Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

“This is a guy who gave his youth for us, he gave his life away for us to live under peaceful skies,” said 17-year-old Vitaliy Shermak, who came to pay his respects.

Hryntsevych was one of the youngest of the “Azovstal Defenders,” the Ukrainian troops who command cult status in the country for holding out at the vast Azovstal steelworks in the southern port city of Mariupol, long after Moscow’s troops had destroyed then captured the rest of the city.

Advertisement

After surrendering in May 2022, Hryntsevych spent a year in Russian captivity as a prisoner of war before he was eventually released in an exchange deal.

Freed, he was soon back on the battlefield – a decision that cemented his iconic status for many Ukrainians.

He was killed in combat on May 6, aged 21 – a loss that comes with Ukraine struggling on the battlefield, unable to recruit enough soldiers for a war effort now dragging into its third year.

Some at the funeral said they had been inspired by Hryntsevych’s example to take up arms.

“He became the kind of person I aspire to be, and all young people should aspire to be like him,” said the 17-year-old Shermak.

Other Topics of Interest Over 100 Drone Attacks Overnight Targeting Russia’s Krasnodar Oil Refinery and Port Several locations in Russia as well as occupied Crimea were struck by Ukrainian drones in one of the most significant attacks on Russian petroleum producing facilities to date.

He told AFP he would join the armed forces after he turns 18.

A Ukrainian soldier holds a portrait of late Nazary Gryntsevych / AFP

Love your mom, eat porridge

Just ahead of his own 18th birthday, Hryntsevych had left home, telling his mother he was going to pick strawberries in Poland.

Advertisement

He actually went to a youth fighting course with the Azov Regiment.

The unit had been fighting Russian soldiers and the local rebels they gathered in the eastern Donbas region since 2014.

Hryntsevych shot to prominence at the time with a simple message honoring his mother and his country.

“Love your mum, eat your porridge, and love Ukraine,” he said in a now-cult video.