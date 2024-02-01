Search

War in Ukraine Interview

Moods are Shifting - Globe & Mail Europe Bureau Chief Interviewed

Eric Reguly, Toronto Globe and Mail's European Bureau Chief based in Rome, discusses with Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo the shifting moods in Europe and Ukraine.

By Bohdan Nahaylo

Comments (3)

   Show comments
Best Oldest Newest
Ron
Ron Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

This man works for one of the Legacy Media’s largest corporations. When he states we need immigration to fill empty homes in Italy, he is regurgitating the Globalist, Leftist view…replace whites and destroy nationalism. Viktor Orban, Polish Conservative Party and even Russia (of anyone !) understand this is a BIRTH issue. The media is too blame for glorifying life without kids, feminism and LGBT!

Reply
Imokru2
Imokru2 Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Globe and Mail is a liberal newspaper. KP readers should know this.

Reply
Nerak Nop
Nerak Nop Guest 1 week ago
This comment contains spoilers. Click here if you want to read.

Just one man's opinion.

Reply
