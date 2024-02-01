War in Ukraine Interview
Moods are Shifting - Globe & Mail Europe Bureau Chief Interviewed
Eric Reguly, Toronto Globe and Mail's European Bureau Chief based in Rome, discusses with Kyiv Post Chief Editor Bohdan Nahaylo the shifting moods in Europe and Ukraine.
Comments (3)
This man works for one of the Legacy Media’s largest corporations. When he states we need immigration to fill empty homes in Italy, he is regurgitating the Globalist, Leftist view…replace whites and destroy nationalism. Viktor Orban, Polish Conservative Party and even Russia (of anyone !) understand this is a BIRTH issue. The media is too blame for glorifying life without kids, feminism and LGBT!
Globe and Mail is a liberal newspaper. KP readers should know this.
Just one man's opinion.