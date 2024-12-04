Russia is amassing forces and equipment for a potential offensive on Kherson, including assembling 300 boats to cross the Dnipro River, according to Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional State Administration, in comments to the Financial Times.
“Russia wants to launch another offensive here,” said Prokudin, adding that Russian forces had assembled “300 boats to cross the river.”
Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for the Southern Forces of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army, added that Russian forces are attempting to seize river islands to advance across the right (northern) of the Dnipro River, toward Kherson. Recently, they launched a significant assault on Kozatsky island northeast of the city, near Nova Kakhovka.
The developments in Kherson are taking place as Moscow’s troops achieve their quickest territorial advances since the early days of the 2022 invasion.
The FT notes that Ukrainian officials believe the intensifying attacks are in preparation for a major push across the Dnipro. The uptick in activity near the city of Kherson – occupied by Russia until November 2022, when it was liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine – is part of a broader Russian strategy to apply pressure on Ukraine ahead of ceasefire negotiations expected after the inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.
Prokudin also accused Russia of using Kherson as a training ground, deploying advanced drones and their best operators to test and refine combat techniques.
Since mid-summer, Kherson and nearby villages have faced over 9,500 drone strikes, FT reports. These attacks, dubbed “human safaris” by Russians as well as locals residents, have killed at least 37 and injured hundreds as as part of a Russian strategy to demoralize and depopulate the region.
The drones target markets, aid centers, and residential areas, leaving residents in constant fear. The killing machines pursue civilians on the streets—whether they are driving cars, riding bicycles, or walking. Their targets are not military assets like soldiers or tanks but ordinary civilians.
“They are hunting us,” said Prokudin. “Imagine what that does to a person, the psychological impact.”
Kherson’s population has plummeted from 250,000 to 60,000 since the full-scale invasion began, as relentless strikes push civilians to flee.
Videos of drone attacks targeting civilians are frequently shared on Russian military and pro-war Telegram channels.
According to a new report from the Eyes on Russia project by the Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) – a London-based organization dedicated to uncovering human rights abuses and war crimes – 90 such videos have been analyzed and verified.
The CIR’s findings reveal that the vast majority of these strikes target moving or stationary vehicles, which Ukrainian officials believe are being used for “target practice.” Kherson, they suspect, is serving as a testing ground for these attacks.
Prokudin told FT that bad weather temporarily reduces drone activity, offering brief respite to those who remain. However, he warned that clear skies could soon signal another wave of intensified assaults.
