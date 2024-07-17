A member of a North Korean delegation reportedly drowned while swimming in a lake near Moscow.

According to the Russian Telegram channel SHOT, the deceased was 64-year-old Kim Geum Chol, a representative of a Korean agricultural enterprise. It said Kim stayed at the North Korean embassy in Moscow and went for a swim in a lake in Zelenograd, a suburb some 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of Moscow, due to the intense heat and disappeared.

JOIN US ON TELEGRAM

Follow our coverage of the war on the @Kyivpost_official.

His colleagues reportedly initiated a search for him with help from local police but to no avail. His body later surfaced on a lake the next day, where SHOT said Kim’s identity had been identified and an investigation was underway.

SHOT posted the update on Tuesday, July 16, but it’s not clear when the incident took place. Kyiv Post is also unable to verify the report’s authenticity due to a lack of alternative sources and reports.

Advertisement

Reuters, citing North Korea’s KCNA state news agency, said in its July 9 report that a senior North Korean official called Kim Geum Chol, who’s the president of the Kim Il Sung Military University in North Korea, led a delegation of military training officials that departed Pyongyang for Moscow on July 8.

It’s not clear if the deceased is the same individual referenced in Reuters’ report.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a mutual defense deal with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his visit to Pyongyang, in which Putin said Russia “does not rule out military-technical cooperation” with Pyongyang.

India Summons Ukraine’s Ambassador Over Criticism of Modi-Putin Meeting
Other Topics of Interest

India Summons Ukraine’s Ambassador Over Criticism of Modi-Putin Meeting

Commenting on India’s PM’s Moscow visit President Zelensky said it was a “huge disappointment” to “see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world's most bloody criminal in Moscow.”

Following the agreement, Pyongyang announced plans to send its engineering troops to Ukraine to aid Moscow’s invasion.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kyiv Post
Kyiv Post
The Kyiv Post is Ukraine's English-language newspaper and proud winner of the 2014 Missouri Honor Medal for Distinguished Service in Journalism. The newspaper's first print edition came out on Oct. 18, 1995, and went online in 1997.
Read Next
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says EXCLUSIVE Donetsk
Russia Plans Reinforcements with Two Brigades for Toretsk Sector Assaults, AFU Says
By Julia Struck
8h ago
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany Germany
Unknown Drones Spy on Ukrainian Training Grounds in Germany
By Kyiv Post
9h ago
India Summons Ukraine’s Ambassador Over Criticism of Modi-Putin Meeting Zelensky
India Summons Ukraine’s Ambassador Over Criticism of Modi-Putin Meeting
By Kyiv Post
17h ago
Video Shows Ukrainian Forces Destroying Russian $4 Million Hyacinth-S Self-Propelled Gun Top News
Video Shows Ukrainian Forces Destroying Russian $4 Million Hyacinth-S Self-Propelled Gun
By Julia Struck
1d ago
Sponsored content
« Previous MH17 Disaster: 10-Year Quest for Justice for 298 Victims as Australia Vows to Hold Russia Accountable
Next » Reports: Ukrainian Marines Retreat From Dnipro Bridgehead, Long-Held Defensive Bastion Lost