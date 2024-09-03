The Romanian government adopted a bill that would see Romania donate a Patriot surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine on Monday, sending the proposal to parliament for urgent debate and approval.

Once parliament approves the law, the government will be empowered to proceed with the donation.

On 30 August, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba urged international partners to speed up the delivery of promised Patriot air defence systems. Romania, the Netherlands and the United States had committed to providing these systems in June, the Kyiv Independent reported.

The promised batteries “are there; they are ready for delivery. What is lacking is just the final go, the green light to do it,” Kuleba stressed.

Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defence (CSAT) decided on 20 June to send a Patriot system to Ukraine in response to the deteriorating security situation caused by Russia’s continued and massive attacks on civilians and infrastructure, particularly in the energy sector.

The Presidential Administration stressed that these actions have regional implications, including for Romania’s security, which led to the decision to coordinate closely with allies and to donate the system to Ukraine.

Romania has acquired seven Patriot systems, four of which have been delivered, but only two are operational.

To replace the donated system, Romania plans to buy a new one at an estimated $60 million, the bill that has been sent to parliament states.

