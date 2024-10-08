Key Takeaways from the ISW:

  • Ukrainian forces struck an oil terminal in occupied Feodosia, Crimea on the night of October 6 to 7.
  • Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lyubinets reported on October 7 that Ukrainian authorities are investigating another case of Russian forces' unjust abuse and execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs).
  • Russian authorities announced an "unprecedented" cyberattack against Russian state media infrastructure on October 7.
  • Russian forces recently advanced in northern Kharkiv Oblast, in Donetsk Oblast, and in western Zaporizhia Oblast.

Authors: Angelica Evans, Nicole Wolkov, Grace Mappes, George Barros, and Frederick W. Kagan.

See the original here.

