The Kremlin and its propagandists are constantly spouting that Poland has either already occupied or wants to occupy swathes of Ukrainian territory. The narrative includes such topics as the Polish army operating in Lviv, a Western conspiracy to divide Ukraine, and even a Polish imperial ambition to conquer or dominate Ukraine.

The crude Russian propaganda machine is intended to serve only one purpose – to arouse distrust in Ukrainians towards the motives of Kyiv's Western allies.

We all know that the Kremlin is the master of lies. Russian politicians, diplomats, military personnel and media workers lie from dawn until dusk. In fact, the Russians will propagate every conceivable lie in their attempts to sow fear among the people of Ukraine and spread disinformation across civilized Europe.

So, what exactly is the truth? Do the Poles dream of regaining Lviv and western Ukraine? Are Polish politicians discussing with the US and NATO how to splinter Ukraine? Is the Polish army really fighting in Ukraine already?

Firstly, no – Poles do not dream of regaining Lviv or the surrounding area.

Of course, there will always be a small minority of people, including politicians and journalists. who would like the Polish flag to hang over the High Castle in Lviv. Any country has supporters of the crazy and extreme. In Poland there are also supporters of the flat Earth theory.

What is crucial to note, is that there are fewer Polish supports of a Polish occupied Ukraine than one would ascertain from watching Russian television. Russian propaganda often quotes texts and statements of Polish “experts” and “analysts” who no one in Poland has either heard of or seen. Some of them live in Russia. And none has any influence on the public debate in Poland.

There are indeed some people in Poland who lost part of their family heritage during and after World War II as a result of shifting borders in the east of Poland. My mother's family came from Lviv, and the property of my relatives remains in this city. But no one in my family has ever talked about Ukraine owing us anything, let alone that Lviv should be in Poland.

As the editor-in-chief of the largest news service in the EU, I listen every day to hundreds of statements by Polish politicians about the war in Ukraine. I have not heard a single senator or MP – past or present – who would believe that Poland should have any territorial claim over Ukraine.

Poles are a divided nation today for many reasons – be it views on politics, the role of the Church, or what freedom of choice really means. However, most of us are united in solidarity with Ukraine.

You can always find someone in Poland today who does not favor a Ukrainian victory or Ukraine’s defense of independence. But it’s a task as difficult as finding someone who thinks that Russian President Vladimir Putin is proponent of peace and friendship between nations.

Lviv was, is, and will be, a Ukrainian city. Ukraine was, is, and will be, independent. What is good and what is bad for Ukraine will be decided by Ukrainians.

Poland was, is, and will be, a friend of a free Ukraine. Poles fighting today on the side of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and Polish volunteers going to help Ukraine, are not NATO envoys or mercenaries, but heroes who prove with their lives and health that the old Polish saying "for your freedom and ours" is still important to us.

Everything else is the howling of Russian trolls, dear Ukrainian friends.

The views expressed are the author’s and not necessarily of Kyiv Post.