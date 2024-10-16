The supply of weapons from North Korea to Russia, started with artillery ammunition and escalated to include ballistic missiles. At the same time there were reports that the DPRK was to send engineers and advisors to Ukraine, some of whom were killed in a Ukrainian missile attack, and the news that Russia is now training North Korean combat troops for deployment to the war.

This strengthened cooperation between North Korea and Russia has been formalized by the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement between the two.

Kyiv Post spoke with Mykola Polishchuk, a Korean scholar who has been the vice-president of the NGO “Ukraine-DPRK Society” for more since 1999. He has visited North Korea multiple times and authored a book about his experiences there, which is set to be published shortly.

Mykola Polischuk. Photo by "Ukrainian interest"

Tell us about your understanding of the agreement between Putin and Kim on “strategic cooperation” between the Russian Federation and North Korea. What does it mean, and how will it strengthen North Korea's participation in the war?

These two states have never fully adhered to treaties in the past. Putin promised to recognize Ukraine’s borders and withdraw the fleet in 2017. The current agreement outlines serious obligations, but whether these will be fulfilled depends on the situation at hand. The primary goal of this treaty seems to be to intimidate European leaders. Domestically, it's used to show that Russia still has allies. From Putin's perspective, this is vital. Interestingly, both peoples, on a domestic level, often consider each other uncivilized or even backward.

North Korea provides missiles and military supplies to Russia. How involved could North Korean troops become in the war?

I think it's too early to talk about the direct participation of North Korean regular units. The movement of thousands of soldiers across Russian territory would not go unnoticed. If there are any North Koreans at the front, they are likely either military observers learning combat tactics or maintenance personnel for their equipment. It seems to me that Russia is using the North Korean angle - especially with Putin submitting the relevant law to the Duma for ratification - to intimidate the West, similar to how Putin recently escalated tensions by expanding the grounds for using nuclear weapons.

Since there is no confirmation of the presence of North Korean units [on the ground], it's too soon to talk about thousands of North Korean soldiers at the front. Remember, we were recently told about ten thousand engineering troops from North Korea, but that was never confirmed. Integrating the military of one state into another's army is a complex process - it's not the same as hiring mercenaries to fill gaps. So, we must wait and see how things develop and remain calm.

Hasn’t North Korea also escalated tensions on the Korean peninsula itself, blowing up roads and bridges on the border with South Korea?

The current activity within North Korea, such as the destruction of roads, is explainable as a reaction to the joint exercises that South Korea is conducting with the Americans. Additionally, South Korean right-wing politicians have begun launching drones with propaganda leaflets instead of balloons into the north.

What is China's position on this issue? Why does China appear calm about the increased cooperation between Russia and North Korea?

China is not pleased with these developments, as they do not fit into its peace plan. China is acting as a deterrent, but even though North Korea is economically dependent on Beijing, it frequently ignores China's political guidance. Since North Korea feels it has Russia's support, it has become less dependent on Beijing, which might have influenced its rhetoric toward Seoul.

Why would North Korea dare to send ammunition and military personnel to Europe? Are they aware of the risks of escalation?

In my opinion, the root cause of these actions lies in the current American administration's refusal to take on the role of global policeman, which has provoked conflicts on a global scale.

What does North Korea know about Ukraine? Do they recognize that it is a separate sovereign independent state?

In general, when North Koreans interact with Ukrainians, they are instructed by trained individuals who have some knowledge about the country. For instance, they know about Bandera. North Korea even sells Ukrainian beer and flies on Ukrainian An-148 aircraft. I once brought the film “Shtolnia” [Tunnel] for a screening there. Interestingly, there was even a friendship society with Ukraine - at least, there used to be. So, they know a fair bit about Ukraine.

However, propaganda is heavily influenced by Russia, portraying Ukraine as a fascist regime, and so on. Their primary source of information about Ukraine comes from publications similar to the Soviet “Around the World” and “Abroad”. I'm not sure if there are still magazines like that, but there are certainly mentions in the central newspapers.