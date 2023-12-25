A former director of the Kremlin state TV channel RT who called for the genocide of Ukrainians has been poisoned, sources have told Kyiv Post. In a post on Telegram on Christmas Eve, Anton Krasovsky described becoming ill at the beginning of the week. He added: “People have been asking if I’m alive, if everything is ok. Well, what can I say? “My stomach twisted sharply, I started to feel sick, then fainted. I was taken to the clinic. “I am gradually coming to my senses.”

Krasovsky did not say how he fell ill but a source in the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) told Kyiv Post he had been poisoned. The source claimed his condition “continues to deteriorate,” adding: “It is likely that the last messages on the network were not written by the propagandist himself.” They did not provide any further details. On Monday morning in response to Kyiv Post’s report, Kremlin state media said reported that Krasovsky’s fellow propagandist, Margarita Simonyan, had called him and he was “coming to his senses.”

Who is Anton Krasovsky? Anton Krasovsky is a well-known Russian journalist and propagandist who was director of the Russian state media channel RT from 2020-2022. In October 2022, speaking on air, Krasovsky called for genocide against Ukrainian children for their supposed anti-Russian views. "They should have been drowned in the Tisza River, where the ducks float, drown these children, drown them,” he said. Other Topics of Interest Kremlin Blocks ‘Peace’ Candidate From Presidential Elections Yekaterina Duntsova has been barred from standing because of “mistakes in documents” though no further details have been given. He also called for burning Ukrainian children in "spruce huts" in the Carpathians. Despite Russian state media now regularly calling for genocide against Ukrainians, at the time Krasovsky’s comments caused such outrage he was fired from his job. In an apology, Krasovsky said that he got "carried away" and that he "did not see the line" at which he had to stop. Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Krasovsky has continued to celebrate the deaths of Ukrainian civilians. After a missile strike in Vinnytsia in July 2022, which killed 23 people, he said: "Vinnytsia is not enough.” He added that he hoped for a “final solution. A real, military one.” He also defended the beheading of Ukrainian POWs.

Anton Krasovsky (who last year called for Ukrainian children to be drowned) attempts to justify the beheading by saying that such brutality is part and parcel of all wars



"Did it scare me to watch those images? Of course it did! Am I condemning our lads? No! And I never will!" pic.twitter.com/dKvAqzMK69 — Francis Scarr (@francis_scarr) April 13, 2023