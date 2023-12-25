A former director of the Kremlin state TV channel RT who called for the genocide of Ukrainians has been poisoned, sources have told Kyiv Post.

In a post on Telegram on Christmas Eve, Anton Krasovsky described becoming ill at the beginning of the week.

He added: “People have been asking if I’m alive, if everything is ok. Well, what can I say?

“My stomach twisted sharply, I started to feel sick, then fainted. I was taken to the clinic.

“I am gradually coming to my senses.”

Krasovsky did not say how he fell ill but a source in the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) told Kyiv Post he had been poisoned.

The source claimed his condition “continues to deteriorate,” adding: “It is likely that the last messages on the network were not written by the propagandist himself.”

They did not provide any further details.

On Monday morning in response to Kyiv Post’s report, Kremlin state media said reported that Krasovsky’s fellow propagandist, Margarita Simonyan, had called him and he was “coming to his senses.”

Featured
Russian Recruits Learn They're Going to the Front, Outraged at ‘Lying Commanders’

Russian Recruits Learn They're Going to the Front, Outraged at ‘Lying Commanders’

Russia Admits Using Prohibited Chemical Weapons on Ukrainian Troops

Russia Admits Using Prohibited Chemical Weapons on Ukrainian Troops

Orthodox Priests in Moldova Rebel Against Moscow Rule

Orthodox Priests in Moldova Rebel Against Moscow Rule

Who is Anton Krasovsky?

Anton Krasovsky is a well-known Russian journalist and propagandist who was director of the Russian state media channel RT from 2020-2022.

In October 2022, speaking on air, Krasovsky called for genocide against Ukrainian children for their supposed anti-Russian views.

"They should have been drowned in the Tisza River, where the ducks float, drown these children, drown them,” he said.

Kremlin Blocks ‘Peace’ Candidate From Presidential Elections
Other Topics of Interest

Kremlin Blocks ‘Peace’ Candidate From Presidential Elections

Yekaterina Duntsova has been barred from standing because of “mistakes in documents” though no further details have been given.

He also called for burning Ukrainian children in "spruce huts" in the Carpathians.

Despite Russian state media now regularly calling for genocide against Ukrainians, at the time Krasovsky’s comments caused such outrage he was fired from his job.

In an apology, Krasovsky said that he got "carried away" and that he "did not see the line" at which he had to stop.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Krasovsky has continued to celebrate the deaths of Ukrainian civilians.

After a missile strike in Vinnytsia in July 2022, which killed 23 people, he said: "Vinnytsia is not enough.” He added that he hoped for a “final solution. A real, military one.”

He also defended the beheading of Ukrainian POWs.

In February of this year, a Ukrainian court later sentenced Krasovsky in absentia to 5 years in prison for crimes against Ukraine.

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here
You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Kateryna Zakharchenko
Born and lives in Kyiv. A journalist for Kyiv Post. Writes exclusive articles and interviews.
RELATED ARTICLES
Pope Kicks Off Christmas Celebrations With Call For Ukraine and Middle East Peace War in Ukraine
3 hours ago
Pope Kicks Off Christmas Celebrations With Call For Ukraine and Middle East Peace
By AFP
Supporters Praise Kremlin Bid by Former Separatist Commander Girkin Russia
15 hours ago
Supporters Praise Kremlin Bid by Former Separatist Commander Girkin
By AFP
Russia Hunting for Weapons System that Downed 3 Su-34 Strike Aircraft War in Ukraine
21 hours ago
Russia Hunting for Weapons System that Downed 3 Su-34 Strike Aircraft
By Kyiv Post
Sponsored content

Comments (0)

https://www.kyivpost.com/assets/images/author.png
Best Oldest Newest
Write the first comment for this!
« Previous Christmas During Wartime for the Orthodox Church of Ukraine
Next » Russia Launches Christmas Day Drone Attack, Ukraine Shoots Down 28 of 31