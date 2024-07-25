Russian troops launched a drone attack on Ukraine early Thursday, July 25, with three of the 38 drones straying into NATO airspace in Romania, according to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk via Telegram.
The Air Force reported that Russian troops deployed 38 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs, targeting Ukrainian infrastructure in several regions, including the southern Odesa region and central Ukraine.
Anti-aircraft defense systems were active in the Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. As a result, 25 attack UAVs were shot down.
Russian drones enter Romania, again
The Ukrainian Air Force reported that three more Shahed drones crossed the national border into Romania.
An air alert was issued in Romania for the second consecutive night. Residents were warned about the danger of falling debris from Russian drones, according to local publication Digi24.
An air alert was announced in the border town of Tulcea in the Danube region. Around 01:20, Romanian residents received an RO-Alert warning of possible falling debris.
“The territory of our country is not the object of attacks by the Russian Federation,” emergency services reported.
“These messages are intended to inform the population that debris from destroyed drones may fall [on Romanian soil].”
This marked the second consecutive night Romania was warned about the drone danger. In the early morning of July 24, two F-16 fighters took off in Romania to monitor the air situation.
The Iran-manufactured Shahed robot plane reportedly hit and exploded near the Danube River shoreside hamlet of Plaura, in southeastern Romania.
Strike on Odesa region
Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA), stated, “For the second night in a row, the enemy shelled the south of the Odesa region. Izmail district is under attack again.”
According to him, the Russians attacked the border with drones. As a result of debris falling on a private house, two people were injured, with one hospitalized in moderate condition.
“Doctors are providing all necessary assistance,” Kiper wrote.
The attack also partially destroyed an administrative building, followed by flames that firefighters promptly extinguished.
The Izmail district government administration reported that the Russians attacked the city of Vylkove with 11 drones, damaging port infrastructure and a private house.
In the early morning of July 24, Izmail was also attacked by Russian forces, damaging the port and injuring three people when a house was hit.
Since exiting a UN and Turkey-brokered accord last year that allowed Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, Moscow has persistently targeted ports in the southern Odesa region.
Attack on Kyiv and the region
Anti-aircraft defense systems intercepted all attack drones launched into Kyiv skies during the night.
Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported no damage or casualties in the city from the air attack.
However, debris from drones fell onto one of the districts during the repulsion of the Russian attack on Kyiv, setting off fires.
The State Service for Emergency Situations reported that rescuers dealt with the aftermath of the falling drone wreckage in one region, resulting in the destruction and burning of three residential buildings. No casualties were reported.
The Zhytomyr Oblast, neighboring Kyiv, was also under attack. Vitalii Bunechko, head of the Zhytomyr OVA, wrote on Telegram that anti-aircraft defenses engaged the Kremlin drones intensively, hitting most of about 10 air targets.
“About 10 private houses and an infrastructure object were damaged due to falling debris and the shock wave from the impact,” he wrote.
Bunechko added that there were no casualties, and efforts to address the aftermath are ongoing.
