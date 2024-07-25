Russian troops launched a drone attack on Ukraine early Thursday, July 25, with three of the 38 drones straying into NATO airspace in Romania, according to Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk via Telegram.

The Air Force reported that Russian troops deployed 38 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs, targeting Ukrainian infrastructure in several regions, including the southern Odesa region and central Ukraine.

Anti-aircraft defense systems were active in the Odesa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kyiv, Sumy, Zhytomyr, and Cherkasy regions. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. As a result, 25 attack UAVs were shot down.

Russian drones enter Romania, again

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that three more Shahed drones crossed the national border into Romania.

An air alert was issued in Romania for the second consecutive night. Residents were warned about the danger of falling debris from Russian drones, according to local publication Digi24.

An air alert was announced in the border town of Tulcea in the Danube region. Around 01:20, Romanian residents received an RO-Alert warning of possible falling debris.

“The territory of our country is not the object of attacks by the Russian Federation,” emergency services reported.

“These messages are intended to inform the population that debris from destroyed drones may fall [on Romanian soil].”

This marked the second consecutive night Romania was warned about the drone danger. In the early morning of July 24, two F-16 fighters took off in Romania to monitor the air situation.

The Iran-manufactured Shahed robot plane reportedly hit and exploded near the Danube River shoreside hamlet of Plaura, in southeastern Romania.

Strike on Odesa region

Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (OVA), stated, “For the second night in a row, the enemy shelled the south of the Odesa region. Izmail district is under attack again.”

According to him, the Russians attacked the border with drones. As a result of debris falling on a private house, two people were injured, with one hospitalized in moderate condition.

“Doctors are providing all necessary assistance,” Kiper wrote.

The attack also partially destroyed an administrative building, followed by flames that firefighters promptly extinguished.