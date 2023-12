The poll recently conducted by Kyiv Post on social media has shown that the majority of Ukrainians are ready to endure all the dire conditions and consequences of a full-scale war for a longer period of time (3-5 years) instead of ending it with a peace deal on bad terms. Our journalist asked the same question on the streets of Kyiv. Please watch the video to find out what Ukrainians replied.

